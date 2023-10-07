https://sputnikglobe.com/20231007/powerful-energy-from-mysterious-dead-star-strikes-earth-leaves-scientists-stunned-1113996233.html

Powerful Energy From Mysterious 'Dead Star' Strikes Earth, Leaves Scientists Stunned

Powerful Energy From Mysterious 'Dead Star' Strikes Earth, Leaves Scientists Stunned

Earth was hit by a 20trl electron volts burst of energy from a dead star known as the Vela pulsar, thus challenging existing knowledge of pulsars, as it was the highest ever recorded emission.

2023-10-07T04:08+0000

2023-10-07T04:08+0000

2023-10-07T04:05+0000

beyond politics

science & tech

earth

space

space exploration

pulsar

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/07/1113996074_1:0:1560:877_1920x0_80_0_0_b40d7ac1ed03579cd15562cb758eed6f.jpg

Astronomers were recently left astounded when the Vela pulsar unleashed on Earth an energy burst of 20 trillion electron volts - the most high-energy gamma rays ever detected from a pulsar.The phenomenon, captured by scientists, challenges the current understanding of pulsars and their energy emissions.Previously considered a relatively normal pulsar, the Vela pulsar's emission was 200 times more energetic than any previously observed radiation from this object. This has prompted a reconsideration of the traditional theory that attributes radiation to fast electrons created and emitted by the pulsar's magnetosphere.Astronomers are now exploring alternative explanations, including the possibility that particles from the Vela pulsar are being propelled outside its magnetic membrane or that there are magnetic fields in unexpected areas.The groundbreaking discovery not only challenges our understanding of pulsars but also offers the potential to deepen our knowledge of other magnetized objects, such as black hole magnetospheres.The study was published in Nature Astronomy journal.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231002/photos-jwst-spots-dozens-of-rogue-jupiter-sized-planets-in-orion-nebula-close-up-1113861100.html

earth

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

vela pulsar, dead star, highest ever recorded pulsar emission, gamma-ray photons emission, what is vela pulsar