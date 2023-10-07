https://sputnikglobe.com/20231007/putin-calls-to-build-new-world-1113991734.html
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent speech at the Valdai Club.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Rick Sanchez - Journalist and Host of Direct Impact
Manila Chan - Journalist and Host of The Modus Operandi

In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to Mark Sleboda about the latest speech from Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Valdai Club, which touched on several subjects, including the Ukrainian conflict.

In the second hour, Rick Sanchez joined the show to discuss the ousting of Kevin McCarthy from his role as Speaker of the House and ex-US President Donald Trump's claims that he would be open to accepting the Speaker position.

In the final hour, Fault Lines talked to Manila Chan about the migration crisis and US President Joe Biden's decision to revert back to a Trump-era decision to construct a wall along the southern border with Mexico. Later she would touch on the decision by Starbucks to close seven of their businesses in the city of San Francisco.
Putin Calls to Build New World
04:20 GMT 07.10.2023 (Updated: 11:48 GMT 07.10.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent speech at the Valdai Club.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Rick Sanchez - Journalist and Host of Direct Impact
Manila Chan - Journalist and Host of The Modus Operandi
In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to Mark Sleboda about the latest speech from Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Valdai Club, which touched on several subjects, including the Ukrainian conflict.
In the second hour, Rick Sanchez joined the show to discuss the ousting of Kevin McCarthy from his role as Speaker of the House and ex-US President Donald Trump's claims that he would be open to accepting the Speaker position.
In the final hour, Fault Lines talked to Manila Chan about the migration crisis and US President Joe Biden's decision to revert back to a Trump-era decision to construct a wall along the southern border with Mexico. Later she would touch on the decision by Starbucks to close seven of their businesses in the city of San Francisco.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM