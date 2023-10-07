https://sputnikglobe.com/20231007/putin-says-russias-market-has-all-types-of-food-export-potential-growing-1114009085.html

Putin Says Russia's Market Has All Types of Food, Export Potential Growing

Putin Says Russia's Market Has All Types of Food, Export Potential Growing

The president said that agricultural products are already among the key items of Russian exports, and Russian companies are global leaders in a number of positions, such as wheat and fish.

2023-10-07T22:37+0000

2023-10-07T22:37+0000

2023-10-07T22:37+0000

russia

vladimir putin

russia

exports

food exports

agricultural

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0f/1113392167_0:0:3162:1779_1920x0_80_0_0_436695e39da2aa2ec655a51eb50f9874.jpg

"Today, our agrarians provide the internal market with all major types of food. The export potential of the industry is also growing," Putin said in a congratulatory message on the professional holiday of workers of the agricultural and processing industry, celebrated in Russia annually on the second Sunday of October. The president said that agricultural products are already among the key items of Russian exports, and Russian companies are global leaders in a number of positions, such as wheat and fish. Putin added that the Russian authorities would address issues related to the provision of farmers with machinery, fertilizers, fuels and lubricants, and improve the efficiency of state support tools for the industry, including the introduction of soft loans and subsidies.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, president vladimir putin, russian exports, russian food exports, russian agricultural exports, russian agricultural products, russian agriculture