Putin Says Russia's Market Has All Types of Food, Export Potential Growing

The president said that agricultural products are already among the key items of Russian exports, and Russian companies are global leaders in a number of positions, such as wheat and fish.
"Today, our agrarians provide the internal market with all major types of food. The export potential of the industry is also growing," Putin said in a congratulatory message on the professional holiday of workers of the agricultural and processing industry, celebrated in Russia annually on the second Sunday of October. The president said that agricultural products are already among the key items of Russian exports, and Russian companies are global leaders in a number of positions, such as wheat and fish. Putin added that the Russian authorities would address issues related to the provision of farmers with machinery, fertilizers, fuels and lubricants, and improve the efficiency of state support tools for the industry, including the introduction of soft loans and subsidies.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday that the Russian market has all major types of food, and the export potential of agricultural products is growing.
"Today, our agrarians provide the internal market with all major types of food. The export potential of the industry is also growing," Putin said in a congratulatory message on the professional holiday of workers of the agricultural and processing industry, celebrated in Russia annually on the second Sunday of October.
Putin added that the Russian authorities would address issues related to the provision of farmers with machinery, fertilizers, fuels and lubricants, and improve the efficiency of state support tools for the industry, including the introduction of soft loans and subsidies.