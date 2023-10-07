https://sputnikglobe.com/20231007/russia-urges-israel-palestine-to-cease-fire-return-to-negotiations---foreign-ministry-1114003454.html

Russia Urges Israel, Palestine to Cease Fire, Return to Negotiations - Foreign Ministry

Russia calls on Israel and Palestine to cease fire and return to the negotiating table and considers the current escalation a very dangerous relapse of the long-running conflict, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik on Saturday.

"We are in contact with all of them, calling on them to cease fire and return to the negotiating table. How receptive are they to our appeals? Well, we are in favor of resolving all issues peacefully on the basis of mutual interests," Bogdanov said. Russia is currently in contact with Israel, Palestine, Egypt and other Arab countries to de-escalate the situation, Bogdanov said. "We are in touch with everyone. We're asking them to stop as soon as possible. There are many victims, destruction and those injured. It is necessary to stop all this as soon as possible and sit down at the negotiating table, especially since the international legal basis is known — there must be a fair, comprehensive solution to the conflict. Our position has not changed," Bogdanov said.

