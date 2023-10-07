https://sputnikglobe.com/20231007/russian-air-defense-systems-destroy-ukrainian-s-200-missile-flying-to-crimea-1114008576.html
Russian Air Defense Systems Destroy Ukrainian S-200 Missile Flying to Crimea
Russian Air Defense Systems Destroy Ukrainian S-200 Missile Flying to Crimea
"The Ukrainian missile was timely detected and destroyed in the air by the Russian air defense systems," the defense ministry said in a statement.
2023-10-07T20:07+0000
2023-10-07T20:07+0000
2023-10-07T20:07+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
kiev
kiev
crimea
crimea
russian air defense forces
russian air and space forces
s-200 missile
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/16/1082701678_0:104:1516:957_1920x0_80_0_0_a8bfc575c2f68327d8fc85d0b7bda112.png
"On October 7, at about 22:00 Moscow time [19:00 GMT], the Kiev regime attempted to stage a terrorist attack on the territory of Crimea with a surface-to-air missile of the S-200 air defense system, converted into a strike version. The Ukrainian missile was timely detected and destroyed in the air by the Russian air defense systems," the defense ministry said in a statement.
ukraine
kiev
crimea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/16/1082701678_52:0:1465:1060_1920x0_80_0_0_938122d9c309a4e36058f6a6bd4611f6.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian air defense system, ukraine, crimea, kiev, russia, s-200 long-range missile
russian air defense system, ukraine, crimea, kiev, russia, s-200 long-range missile
Russian Air Defense Systems Destroy Ukrainian S-200 Missile Flying to Crimea
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems have destroyed a Ukrainian S-200 long-range missile converted into a strike version that was intended for targeting Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"On October 7, at about 22:00 Moscow time [19:00 GMT], the Kiev regime attempted to stage a terrorist attack on the territory of Crimea with a surface-to-air missile of the S-200 air defense system, converted into a strike version. The Ukrainian missile was timely detected and destroyed in the air by the Russian air defense systems," the defense ministry said in a statement.