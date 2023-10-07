https://sputnikglobe.com/20231007/russian-air-defense-systems-destroy-ukrainian-s-200-missile-flying-to-crimea-1114008576.html

Russian Air Defense Systems Destroy Ukrainian S-200 Missile Flying to Crimea

"The Ukrainian missile was timely detected and destroyed in the air by the Russian air defense systems," the defense ministry said in a statement.

"On October 7, at about 22:00 Moscow time [19:00 GMT], the Kiev regime attempted to stage a terrorist attack on the territory of Crimea with a surface-to-air missile of the S-200 air defense system, converted into a strike version. The Ukrainian missile was timely detected and destroyed in the air by the Russian air defense systems," the defense ministry said in a statement.

