Russian Tank 'Cloak' Deflects Javelins – Source

Russian Tank 'Cloak' Deflects Javelins – Source

The 'Nakidka' ('Cloak') is a unique camouflage coating designed for Russian tanks, particularly the T-90M Breakthrough-3, that has displayed remarkable capabilities in deception of American Javelin anti-tank system missiles.

The 'Nakidka' consists of a multi-layer camouflage material that is applied to tanks as a cover. It reduces the visibility of combat vehicles in both infrared and radar range.The source added that "the effectiveness of the 'cloak' is enhanced when used in conjunction with smoke and aerosol screens."As per Vladimir Artyakov, the First Deputy Director General of Rostec State Corporation, who previously shared with Sputnik, this impressive camouflage material effectively diminishes the visibility of tanks and other combat vehicles across a vast array of wavelengths. Consequently, it provides a steadfast shield against detection by radar and thermal imaging equipment provides optical camouflage. The use of distorted colors adds an extra layer of optical camouflage.The 'Nakidka' camouflage was developed by JSC Research Institute of Steel, a part of the Kalashnikov Group.

