Russia's ICBMs Sarmat to Be Put on Combat Duty in Very Near Future - Defense Ministry

The first missiles of the Sarmat strategic missile system will be put on combat duty in the very near future after their production at the JSC Krasnoyarsk Machine-Building Plant (Krasmash) is completed, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

2023-10-07T05:59+0000

"The enterprise is currently manufacturing the first serial missiles, which will be put on combat duty in the very near future," the ministry said in a statement. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected the progress on the state defense order during his visit to Krasmash in the Krasnoyarsk Territory and observed the production units of the enterprise and the serial production of fifth-generation intercontinental ballistic missiles Sarmat, according to the statement. "Equipping the Strategic Missile Forces with this complex, which will become the basis of the ground-based grouping of Russia's strategic nuclear forces, is a priority in ensuring the country's defense capability. Currently, the task of equipping the first missile regiment with the Sarmat complex at the head facility of the Strategic Missile Forces is being solved," Shoigu said.

