https://sputnikglobe.com/20231007/trump-endorses-a-speaker-us-mexico-talks-nuclear-scandals-1113993317.html

Trump Endorses a Speaker, US-Mexico Talks, Nuclear Scandals

Trump Endorses a Speaker, US-Mexico Talks, Nuclear Scandals

San Francisco grapples with self-driving cars and the UN grapples with self-driving weapons.

2023-10-07T04:10+0000

2023-10-07T04:10+0000

2023-10-07T11:45+0000

political misfits

congress

ukraine

terrorism

elections

nuclear

ban

mexico

immigration

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/06/1113993160_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a9b174f5d57e1de1dffc10dee0c6b599.png

Trump Endorses a Speaker, US-Mexico Talks, Nuclear Scandals San Francisco grapples with self-driving cars and the UN grapples with self-driving weapons.

Co-host of the Critical Hour on Radio Sputnik Dr. Wilmer Leon joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the fallout in the House of Representatives after Representative Matt Gaetz led a motion to vacate that ultimately removed Kevin McCarthy as speaker, whether former President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Representative Jim Jordan will matter in the eventual vote, Gaetz’s dismissal of impeachment procedures against President Joe Biden as unserious, and rumors that Republicans may throw Gaetz and other Freedom Caucus members out of the Republican caucus, Gaetz opposing Biden impeachment hearings, and shocking data about gun death rates among American children.Organizer with CODEPINK and the Peace in Ukraine Coalition Calla Walsh discusses an action held at Senator Bernie Sanders' office to push him towards a policy of ending military spending to Ukraine, why progressive elected officials are being flanked by their right-wing counterparts in Congress on the subject of Ukraine military aid, how Twitter community notes temporarily allowed for the defamation of CODEPINK activists, and the commemoration of the Cubana Airlines Flight 455 terror attack in the context of Cuba being labeled a state sponsor of terror by the United States.Former US diplomat and former senior foreign policy advisor Jim Jatras discusses the announced face-to-face meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Joe Biden, the faceoff for House Speaker between Congressmen Jim Jordan and Steve Scalise, how Democrats and Republicans monopolize US politics, what the turmoil in the House means for further Ukraine aid from the US, and the possible end of the Nuclear Test Ban Treaty.Immigration lawyer, executive director of the Full Rights for Immigrants Coalition Juan Jose Gutierrez discusses the results of talks between US officials cabinet officials and their Mexican counterparts on immigration and drugs smuggling, how US foreign policy affects the drivers of migration, how seriously Mexico takes US threats to “bomb Sinaloa,” Mexico’s response to the possibility of expanding a physical wall on its southern border, and Biden walking back immigration protections for Venezuelan migrants.The Misfits also discuss the contradictions of “effective altruism,” growing frustration with Congress among Americans, and this week’s News of the Weird, including a hacked Houston construction sign, a weed-dealing victim of robbery, and an armed taco thief.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

mexico

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

political misfits, matt gaetz, bernie sanders office, aid to ukraine, self-driving cars