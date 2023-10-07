https://sputnikglobe.com/20231007/trump-endorses-jim-jordan-for-speaker-putins-valdai-speech-and-rfk-jr-to-run-as-independent-1113993756.html

Trump Endorses Jim Jordan for Speaker, Putin’s Valdai Speech, and RFK Jr to Run as Independent

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including Donald Trump endorsing Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House, and Hillary Clinton calling for ‘deprogramming’ Donald Trump’s followers.

On today's episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including Donald Trump endorsing Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House, and Hillary Clinton calling for 'deprogramming' Donald Trump's followers.

Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Putin Comments on the Death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, Ukrainian Lives Are Viewed as "Cheap: to the Elite, and Western Media Fail to Show Up at Valdai Discussion ClubTom Luongo - Geopolitical Analyst | Who Will RFK Jr Take More Votes From?, Republican Voters Want Another Option, and Democrats Will Stick with Joe Biden Lori Spencer - Jfk Historian and Co-Host of “Strange Bedfellows” podcast | Robert F. Kennedy Jr Will Make an Announcement in Philadelphia, The Democrat Party is unrecognizable, and Both Parties are Scared of Third Parties Crystal Zevon – Antiwar Activist | Bernie Sanders Has Always Had a Poor Record on Foreign Wars, Antiwar Activists Arrested Outside Senator Sanders Office, and Washington DC has No Plan to End the War in Ukraine In the first hour, Rachel spoke with Mark Sleboda about the investigation into the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, Western media admit to Russia's success fighting Ukraine, and the future for the Wagner PMC. Mark talked about the speech by President Putin in Sochi and how the Western media twisted Putin's words on the 2014 coup in Ukraine. Mark commented on the speculation of the Prigozhin airplane death and the Western media say Putin has sought to expand land conquests. Rachel spoke with Tom Luongo about the cost of living, Democrats frustrations with Joe Biden, and Jim Jordan's chances of winning the Speaker of the House. Tom explained why he thinks no one wants to replace Joe Biden for the 2024 election and Donald Trump's endorsement of Jim Jordan for House Speaker.In the second hour, Rachel spoke with Lori Spencer about the 2024 election, Robert F. Kennedy Jr rumored to announce an independent run for President, and how the Democrat party has changed over the last three decades. Lori commented on Joe Biden's refusal to provide Secret Service protection to Robert Kennedy Jr and why Robert F. Kennedy has chosen to run for President in 2024Rachel spoke with Crystal Zevon about the antiwar activists arrested outside Bernie Sanders office, raising awareness to end the war in Ukraine, and the lack of answers on how to end the war in Ukraine. Crystal talked about her arrest experience in Washington DC and how Bernie Sanders can not explain the end to the war in Ukraine.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

