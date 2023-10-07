Weekly News Wrap-Up; Putin Valdai Speech; Canada's Nazis; Election 2024

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231007/weekly-news-wrap-up-putin-valdai-speech-canadas-nazis-election-2024-1113994175.html

The Canadian Parliament has struggled to recover from a dreadful debacle in which they gave a standing ovation for a Nazi war criminal.

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. President Putin's speech at the Valdai Discussion Club outlined his vision for the New World Order. Caleb says that President Putin argues that there should be respect for all kinds of civilizations. He suggests that many of President Putin's remarks represent Russia's pivot towards Africa.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. Homes are unaffordable for 99% of Americans. Dr. Jack says that market forces and the Federal Reserve are now driving long-term mortgage rates up, a significant factor in increased mortgage costs. These factors will also cause rents to go up. Also, he argues that interest rates will fall dramatically when the recession hits.Regis Tremblay, an American citizen in Crimea, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. Ukraine is freaking out over the potential loss of US aid. Regis Tremblay says that most of the aid money going to Ukraine is used to prop up the government at the federal and local levels. Western leaders told President Zelensky he would not receive the funds to maintain his broken regime. The speaker says that mainstream Western media outlets are reporting that most people in their nations oppose continuing financial support for the conflict.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Erica Caines, founder of Liberation Through Reading and Editor of Hood Communist Blog, come together to discuss the week's essential news stories. Cornel West has announced that he is moving on from the Green Party, and the US is planning a proxy invasion of Haiti. Our guests say that this election is all about challenging power, which means structure and organization are necessary. The objective is to contest for power and build an organized opposition. Also, they argue that the US is using the Kenyans as a proxy army to attack Haiti, and all members of the United Nations should oppose this dynamic.Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim' Kavanagh's Substack, thepolemicist.net, and Counterpunch, and Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, come together to discuss this week's important news stories. Several peace activists were arrested at Senator Bernie Sanders's office for protesting against the Ukraine conflict. Our guests argue that Senator Sanders has had antiwar protesters arrested in the past. They also say that while Sanders has marketed himself as anti-war, he has voted in favor of many uses of military force. Our guests also posit that Senator Sanders is unchallenged in his Senatorial contests because he works closely with the Democrats.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

