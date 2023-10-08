https://sputnikglobe.com/20231008/aftermath-of-powerful-earthquakes-in-afghanistan-1114015967.html
Aftermath of Powerful Earthquakes in Afghanistan
Aftermath of Powerful Earthquakes in Afghanistan
The magnitude 6.3 quake, followed by eight aftershocks, struck in Herat, about 30 kilometers to the northwest of the province’s capital.At least 2,053 people were killed and 9,240 injured as a result of this calamity.
The magnitude 6.3 quake, followed by eight aftershocks, struck in Herat, about 30 kilometers to the northwest of the province’s capital.At least 2,053 people were killed and 9,240 injured as a result of this calamity. Also, over 1,300 homes were wrecked by the tremors.This gallery compiled by Sputnik offers you a glimpse of the situation in the affected areas of Afghanistan.
This gallery compiled by Sputnik offers you a glimpse of the situation in the affected areas of Afghanistan. © AP Photo / Omid Haqjoo
A man cleans up after an earthquake in Zenda Jan district in Herat province, of western Afghanistan, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.
© AP Photo / Omid Haqjoo
An excavator removes mud from a collapsed house after an earthquake in Zenda Jan district in Herat.
© AP Photo / Omid Haqjoo
An Afghan boy holds his cat, as he sits in a courtyard of his destroyed home.
© AP Photo / Omid Haqjoo
An Afghan man removes debris after an earthquake.
© AFP 2023 / Mohsen Karimi
Afghan residents sit at a house damaged by the natural disaster.
© AFP 2023 / Mohsen Karimi
Afghan children rest under a blanket beside damaged houses in Sarbuland village of Zendeh Jan district of Herat province.
© AP Photo / Omid Haqjoo
Powerful earthquakes killed at least 2,000 people in western Afghanistan, a Taliban government spokesman said Sunday. It's one of the deadliest earthquakes to strike the country in two decades.
© AP Photo / Omid Haqjoo
Afghan men search for victims after an earthquake in Zenda Jan district.
