Aftermath of Powerful Earthquakes in Afghanistan
Aftermath of Powerful Earthquakes in Afghanistan
The magnitude 6.3 quake, followed by eight aftershocks, struck in Herat, about 30 kilometers to the northwest of the province’s capital.At least 2,053 people were killed and 9,240 injured as a result of this calamity.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/08/1114016137_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c76eec526e4c60b935cf485a8e3a7ab7.jpg
The magnitude 6.3 quake, followed by eight aftershocks, struck in Herat, about 30 kilometers to the northwest of the province's capital.At least 2,053 people were killed and 9,240 injured as a result of this calamity. Also, over 1,300 homes were wrecked by the tremors.This gallery compiled by Sputnik offers you a glimpse of the situation in the affected areas of Afghanistan.
Aftermath of Powerful Earthquakes in Afghanistan

12:05 GMT 08.10.2023 (Updated: 13:38 GMT 08.10.2023)
A series of powerful earthquakes rocked western Afghanistan on Saturday, October 7, leaving thousands dead and injured in its wake.
The magnitude 6.3 quake, followed by eight aftershocks, struck in Herat, about 30 kilometers to the northwest of the province’s capital.
At least 2,053 people were killed and 9,240 injured as a result of this calamity. Also, over 1,300 homes were wrecked by the tremors.
This gallery compiled by Sputnik offers you a glimpse of the situation in the affected areas of Afghanistan.
A man cleans up after an earthquake in Zenda Jan district in Herat province, of western Afghanistan, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.

An excavator removes mud from a collapsed house after an earthquake in Zenda Jan district in Herat.

An Afghan boy holds his cat, as he sits in a courtyard of his destroyed home.

An Afghan man removes debris after an earthquake.

Afghan residents sit at a house damaged by the natural disaster.

Afghan children rest under a blanket beside damaged houses in Sarbuland village of Zendeh Jan district of Herat province.

Powerful earthquakes killed at least 2,000 people in western Afghanistan, a Taliban government spokesman said Sunday. It's one of the deadliest earthquakes to strike the country in two decades.

Afghan men search for victims after an earthquake in Zenda Jan district.

