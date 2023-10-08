https://sputnikglobe.com/20231008/aftermath-of-powerful-earthquakes-in-afghanistan-1114015967.html

Aftermath of Powerful Earthquakes in Afghanistan

Aftermath of Powerful Earthquakes in Afghanistan

The magnitude 6.3 quake, followed by eight aftershocks, struck in Herat, about 30 kilometers to the northwest of the province’s capital.At least 2,053 people were killed and 9,240 injured as a result of this calamity.

2023-10-08T12:05+0000

2023-10-08T12:05+0000

2023-10-08T13:38+0000

multimedia

afghanistan

earthquake

damage

destruction

photo

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/08/1114016137_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c76eec526e4c60b935cf485a8e3a7ab7.jpg

The magnitude 6.3 quake, followed by eight aftershocks, struck in Herat, about 30 kilometers to the northwest of the province’s capital.At least 2,053 people were killed and 9,240 injured as a result of this calamity. Also, over 1,300 homes were wrecked by the tremors.This gallery compiled by Sputnik offers you a glimpse of the situation in the affected areas of Afghanistan.

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

earthquakes in afghanistan, earthquakes in herat, afghanistan earthquake 2023