Arab League Secretary General Leaves for Moscow at Lavrov's Invitation

Secretary General of the League of Arab States (LAS) Ahmed Aboul Gheit left Sunday for Moscow on a working visit at the invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the LAS said.
"Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit left Sunday morning for the Russian capital Moscow on a working visit at the invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," the LAS said in a statement. According to the statement, Aboul Gheit's visit will include extensive talks with Lavrov on a number of issues of mutual interest, including the current escalation in the Gaza Strip.
09:48 GMT 08.10.2023
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Secretary General of the League of Arab States (LAS) Ahmed Aboul Gheit left Sunday for Moscow on a working visit at the invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the LAS said.
"Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit left Sunday morning for the Russian capital Moscow on a working visit at the invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," the LAS said in a statement.
According to the statement, Aboul Gheit's visit will include extensive talks with Lavrov on a number of issues of mutual interest, including the current escalation in the Gaza Strip.
