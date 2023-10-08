Arab League Secretary General Leaves for Moscow at Lavrov's Invitation

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231008/arab-league-secretary-general-leaves-for-moscow-at-lavrovs-invitation-1114013901.html
Secretary General of the League of Arab States (LAS) Ahmed Aboul Gheit left Sunday for Moscow on a working visit at the invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the LAS said.
"Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit left Sunday morning for the Russian capital Moscow on a working visit at the invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," the LAS said in a statement. According to the statement, Aboul Gheit's visit will include extensive talks with Lavrov on a number of issues of mutual interest, including the current escalation in the Gaza Strip.
"Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit left Sunday morning for the Russian capital Moscow on a working visit at the invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," the LAS said in a statement.
According to the statement, Aboul Gheit's visit will include extensive talks with Lavrov on a number of issues of mutual interest, including the current escalation in the Gaza Strip.