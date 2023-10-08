https://sputnikglobe.com/20231008/china-raises-gold-reserves-for-eleventh-straight-month--1114014741.html

China Raises Gold Reserves for Eleventh Straight Month

The past ten months have seen Beijing’s push for bolstering its hefty bullion stockpile, which came amid China’s efforts to diversify away from the US dollar.

China has increased its gold reserves for an 11th month in a row, according to official data released by the country’s central bank.The report shows that the volume of the precious metal held by the People’s Bank of China soared by 840,000 troy ounces in September, an equivalent of 26 tons of bullion.The country’s total reserves currently stand at 2,191 tons, with about 217 tons added in a run of purchases that started in November 2022.In September, Huang Jun, an analyst at financial trading platform FXTM, was quoted by Chinese media as saying that, "It is very likely for the People's Bank of China to further boost its gold reserves."According to the analyst, the trend of China and many other developing economies bolstering their gold reserves may continue to support gold prices in the mid and long term. In the short term, though, gold prices may feel the pressure of the US dollar, Huang added.Chinese scholar and finance author Sun Xiaoji, in turn, claimed that the country’s Central Bank is actively increasing its gold holdings as it hasn't excluded a scenario where it may be expelled from the global US dollar payment system.On the other hand, China’s national currency, the yuan, has shown signs of strengthening in the past. Official data cited by Chinese media outlets indicates that the yuan has become the world's fifth-largest payment currency, third-largest currency in trade settlement, and fifth-largest reserve currency.

