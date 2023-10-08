https://sputnikglobe.com/20231008/dissatisfaction-to-dominate-german-regional-elections-amid-scholzs-fading-popularity--1114019397.html

Dissatisfaction to Dominate German Regional Elections Amid Scholz's Fading Popularity

Dissatisfaction to Dominate German Regional Elections Amid Scholz's Fading Popularity

Recent polls revealed that about half of the German electorate is dissatisfied with the federal government, something that is expected to affect voters’ choice in the state of Hesse.

2023-10-08T14:47+0000

2023-10-08T14:47+0000

2023-10-08T14:47+0000

world

germany

bavaria

hesse

elections

voters

ballots

polls

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/08/1114018523_0:110:3249:1937_1920x0_80_0_0_1393652993fbbaa5fb4bbef3df33b1d6.jpg

Residents of Bavaria and Hesse cast ballots in state elections on Sunday, votes that are seen as "a barometer for the entire country's mood," a German newspaper has reported.Markus Soder, the leader of the conservative Christian Social Union (CSU) party, is expected to maintain his position as Bavarian state premier.Even so, polls indicate that the CSU, which has ruled in the southern state of Bavaria since 1957, will most likely obtain just 37% of the vote, which would be the party’s lowest result in decades. In Hesse, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser is running as the lead candidate of the center-left Social Democrats (SPD), with polls suggesting that she will hardly get the better of current premier Boris Rhein of the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU).The CDU is currently polling at 32%, followed by the SPD and Greens. In any case, the CDU’s performance in Hesse is all but sure to improve, given that the party gained a total of 27% votes in the 2018 state elections.The far right Alternative for Germany (AfD) is projected to increase its numbers in the Sunday elections, even though the party is not expected to enter government in either state. The AfD is currently polling at 14% in Bavaria and 16% in Hesse.Political scientist Karl-Rudolf Korte has, meanwhile, told a German newspaper that the three national governing parties, including the Social Democrats, the Greens and the liberal Free Democrats (FDP), will perform poorly in the Sunday votes because people “aren’t confident in their being able to solve the problems in the country.”The FDP and its party chief, Finance Minister Christian Lindner, are expected to be the main outsiders in the vote. In Hesse, the party is polling at about 5%, while in Bavaria, they may only obtain 3% — below the required 5% threshold to enter parliament.

germany

bavaria

hesse

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

state elections in bavaria and hesse, government of chancellor olaf scholz, german electrorate, residents of bavaria and hesse