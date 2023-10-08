https://sputnikglobe.com/20231008/governor-newsom-rejects-proposal-to-decriminalize-psychedelic-drugs-in-california-1114010364.html

Governor Newsom Rejects Proposal to Decriminalize Psychedelic Drugs in California

Governor Newsom Rejects Proposal to Decriminalize Psychedelic Drugs in California

California Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed legislation on Saturday that would have decriminalized possession of small amounts of hallucinogenic drugs in the state, claiming the issue required further research.

2023-10-08T02:43+0000

2023-10-08T02:43+0000

2023-10-08T02:43+0000

americas

us politics

drug

drug

drug

decriminalisation of drugs

california

california

california

oregon

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/08/1114010114_0:133:2544:1564_1920x0_80_0_0_df7381a4910f6b4b89f0b76c95cd7efa.jpg

California Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed legislation on Saturday that would have decriminalized possession of small amounts of hallucinogenic drugs in the state, claiming the issue required further research.The bill, recently passed by California’s Democratic Party-controlled state legislature, would have prevented arrest or prosecution of people possessing small amounts of dimethyltryptamine (DMT), mescaline, and psilocybin, the compound found in psychedelic mushrooms. Possession of the substances in small quantities would instead be treated as a civil violation similar to a traffic ticket.The legislation would have opened the door for therapeutic use of hallucinogenic substances, recently approved by voters in ballot measures in Colorado and Oregon. Advocates have promoted supervised use of the substances to treat a range of mental disorders, including clinical depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.However, drug liberalization efforts have more recently seen increased opposition in neighboring Oregon’s largest city. Recent polling showed 56% of Portland residents want the city’s recently-passed drug decriminalization ordinance to be repealed.The ballot measure decriminalized possession of small amounts of all drugs, including hard drugs like heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine. Advocates for the legislation say the drug treatment efforts mandated by the bill haven’t had the necessary time to go into effect.

americas

california

california

oregon

portland, oregon

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

california, drugs, us politics, decriminalization of drugs, oregon, governor gavin newsom, hallucinogenic drugs, psychedelic drugs