Hezbollah Claims Responsibility for Shelling Israeli Army Positions in Lebanon

The Lebanese movement Hezbollah claimed responsibility for shelling three Israeli army positions in southern Lebanon, according to a movement's statement seen by Sputnik on Sunday.

2023-10-08

2023-10-08T05:52+0000

2023-10-08T05:52+0000

world

middle east

lebanon

hezbollah

israel

israeli defense forces (idf)

Earlier in the day, the Israeli Defense Forces said it started striking "the area in Lebanon" in response to fire from that area. The Lebanese broadcaster reported that the village of Kfarchouba in southern Lebanon was hit. "Out of solidarity with the Palestinian resistance forces... a group of our fighters this morning attacked three Zionist army positions near the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms," the statement read. An Israeli army radar was hit during the shelling, the movement specified.

lebanon

israel

middle east, lebanon, hezbollah, hezbollah israel, hezbollah shelling