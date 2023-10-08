https://sputnikglobe.com/20231008/hezbollah-claims-responsibility-for-shelling-israeli-army-positions-in-lebanon-1114011788.html
Hezbollah Claims Responsibility for Shelling Israeli Army Positions in Lebanon
Hezbollah Claims Responsibility for Shelling Israeli Army Positions in Lebanon
The Lebanese movement Hezbollah claimed responsibility for shelling three Israeli army positions in southern Lebanon, according to a movement's statement seen by Sputnik on Sunday.
world
middle east
lebanon
Earlier in the day, the Israeli Defense Forces said it started striking "the area in Lebanon" in response to fire from that area. The Lebanese broadcaster reported that the village of Kfarchouba in southern Lebanon was hit. "Out of solidarity with the Palestinian resistance forces... a group of our fighters this morning attacked three Zionist army positions near the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms," the statement read. An Israeli army radar was hit during the shelling, the movement specified.
lebanon
israel
Hezbollah Claims Responsibility for Shelling Israeli Army Positions in Lebanon
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - The Lebanese movement Hezbollah claimed responsibility for shelling three Israeli army positions in southern Lebanon, according to a movement's statement seen by Sputnik on Sunday.
Earlier in the day, the Israeli Defense Forces said it started striking "the area in Lebanon" in response to fire from that area. The Lebanese broadcaster reported that the village of Kfarchouba in southern Lebanon was hit.
"Out of solidarity with the Palestinian resistance forces... a group of our fighters this morning attacked three Zionist army positions near the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms," the statement read.
An Israeli army radar was hit during the shelling, the movement specified.