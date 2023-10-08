International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231008/hezbollah-claims-responsibility-for-shelling-israeli-army-positions-in-lebanon-1114011788.html
Hezbollah Claims Responsibility for Shelling Israeli Army Positions in Lebanon
Hezbollah Claims Responsibility for Shelling Israeli Army Positions in Lebanon
The Lebanese movement Hezbollah claimed responsibility for shelling three Israeli army positions in southern Lebanon, according to a movement's statement seen by Sputnik on Sunday.
2023-10-08T05:52+0000
2023-10-08T05:52+0000
world
middle east
lebanon
hezbollah
israel
israeli defense forces (idf)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106125/23/1061252374_0:166:3000:1854_1920x0_80_0_0_6b4f2623879f7ff781a4cf850f7d1aca.jpg
Earlier in the day, the Israeli Defense Forces said it started striking "the area in Lebanon" in response to fire from that area. The Lebanese broadcaster reported that the village of Kfarchouba in southern Lebanon was hit. "Out of solidarity with the Palestinian resistance forces... a group of our fighters this morning attacked three Zionist army positions near the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms," the statement read. An Israeli army radar was hit during the shelling, the movement specified.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231007/hamas-sneak-attack-on-israel-deemed-major-failure-for-israeli-intelligence-1114006542.html
lebanon
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106125/23/1061252374_154:0:2846:2019_1920x0_80_0_0_aa91f9842e5ebeee1d55e5c545cdf52a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, lebanon, hezbollah, hezbollah israel, hezbollah shelling
middle east, lebanon, hezbollah, hezbollah israel, hezbollah shelling

Hezbollah Claims Responsibility for Shelling Israeli Army Positions in Lebanon

05:52 GMT 08.10.2023
© AP Photo / Bilal HusseinHezbollah fighter stands at a watchtower (File)
Hezbollah fighter stands at a watchtower (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2023
© AP Photo / Bilal Hussein
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - The Lebanese movement Hezbollah claimed responsibility for shelling three Israeli army positions in southern Lebanon, according to a movement's statement seen by Sputnik on Sunday.
Earlier in the day, the Israeli Defense Forces said it started striking "the area in Lebanon" in response to fire from that area. The Lebanese broadcaster reported that the village of Kfarchouba in southern Lebanon was hit.
An Israeli soldier stands guard next to a pickup truck mounted with machine gun in the southern city of Sderot on October 7, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2023
World
Hamas' Sneak Attack on Israel Deemed 'Major Failure' for Israeli Intelligence
Yesterday, 18:52 GMT
"Out of solidarity with the Palestinian resistance forces... a group of our fighters this morning attacked three Zionist army positions near the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms," the statement read.
An Israeli army radar was hit during the shelling, the movement specified.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала