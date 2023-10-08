https://sputnikglobe.com/20231008/idf-announces-start-of-israelis-evacuation-from-settlements-bordering-gaza-strip-1114015117.html
IDF Announces Start of Israelis' Evacuation From Settlements Bordering Gaza Strip
IDF Announces Start of Israelis' Evacuation From Settlements Bordering Gaza Strip
The Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday that it had begun evacuating five settlements near the Gaza border and that the evacuation will continue based on an assessment of the situation.
Later in the day, the IDF announced the evacuation of 24 settlements near the Gaza border.
IDF Announces Start of Israelis' Evacuation From Settlements Bordering Gaza Strip
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday that it had begun evacuating five settlements near the Gaza border and that the evacuation will continue based on an assessment of the situation.
"Communities adjacent to the security fence (Urim, Be'eri, Nahal Oz, Netiv HaAsara, Zikim) are currently being evacuated and according to the operational situational assement, the civilians were asked to evacuate from their homes. The evacuation will continue according to the situational assesment," the IDF said on Telegram.
Later in the day, the IDF announced the evacuation of 24 settlements near the Gaza border.
Israel was hit by an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip on Saturday morning. The Israeli army said Hamas fired more than 3,000 rockets, adding that dozens of Hamas troops infiltrated border areas in southern Israel. The Israeli military has since sent troops to the southern territories to reconquer them from the Palestinian forces and started conducting strikes at Hamas’ positions in Gaza.