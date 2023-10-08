International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231008/israeli-aviation-strikes-compound-of-hamas-intelligence-chief-1114012096.html
Israeli Aviation Strikes Hamas Intelligence Chief's Compound
Israeli Aviation Strikes Hamas Intelligence Chief's Compound
The Israeli air force carried out a strike on a compound belonging to the head of Hamas intelligence, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday.
2023-10-08T06:43+0000
2023-10-08T08:09+0000
world
israel
israeli defense forces (idf)
gaza strip
hamas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102187/02/1021870229_0:0:1954:1100_1920x0_80_0_0_e4285550f069311c02c0ef92a9240a41.jpg
"A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck a compound belonging to the head of the intelligence department in the Hamas terrorist organization," the IDF said in a statement. Israel was hit by an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip on Saturday morning. The Israeli army said Hamas fired more than 3,000 rockets, adding that dozens of Hamas troops infiltrated border areas in southern Israel. The Israeli military has since sent troops to the southern territories to reconquer them from the Palestinian forces and started conducting strikes at Hamas’ positions in Gaza.
israel
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102187/02/1021870229_65:0:1801:1302_1920x0_80_0_0_b226ac46fd0397685a9e6e6c14273e6e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel, hamas, arab-israeli conflict, gaza strip, gaza strip crisis
israel, hamas, arab-israeli conflict, gaza strip, gaza strip crisis

Israeli Aviation Strikes Hamas Intelligence Chief's Compound

06:43 GMT 08.10.2023 (Updated: 08:09 GMT 08.10.2023)
© AP Photo / JACK GUEZAn Israeli F-16I fighter jet lands during the "Blue Flag" multinational air defense exercise that is organized from the Ovda air force base over the Negev Desert
An Israeli F-16I fighter jet lands during the Blue Flag multinational air defense exercise that is organized from the Ovda air force base over the Negev Desert - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2023
© AP Photo / JACK GUEZ
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israeli air force carried out a strike on a compound belonging to the head of Hamas intelligence, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday.
"A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck a compound belonging to the head of the intelligence department in the Hamas terrorist organization," the IDF said in a statement.
Israel was hit by an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip on Saturday morning. The Israeli army said Hamas fired more than 3,000 rockets, adding that dozens of Hamas troops infiltrated border areas in southern Israel. The Israeli military has since sent troops to the southern territories to reconquer them from the Palestinian forces and started conducting strikes at Hamas’ positions in Gaza.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала