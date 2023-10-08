https://sputnikglobe.com/20231008/israeli-aviation-strikes-compound-of-hamas-intelligence-chief-1114012096.html

Israeli Aviation Strikes Hamas Intelligence Chief's Compound

The Israeli air force carried out a strike on a compound belonging to the head of Hamas intelligence, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday.

"A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck a compound belonging to the head of the intelligence department in the Hamas terrorist organization," the IDF said in a statement. Israel was hit by an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip on Saturday morning. The Israeli army said Hamas fired more than 3,000 rockets, adding that dozens of Hamas troops infiltrated border areas in southern Israel. The Israeli military has since sent troops to the southern territories to reconquer them from the Palestinian forces and started conducting strikes at Hamas’ positions in Gaza.

