Israel's Defense Minister Expands 'Special Security Situation' to All Israel

The measure will enable the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to "provide security instructions to civilians and to close public sites in accordance with security needs."

The measure will enable the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to "provide security instructions to civilians and to close public sites in accordance with security needs." The IDF said Sunday that the Commander of the Nahal Brigade, Col. Jonathan Steinberg, 42, was killed during hostilities. The IDF expressed its "heartfelt condolences to his family" and pledged to support them in "this difficult time." In the meantime, the Haaretz newspaper reported that Israeli civilians held hostage by Palestinian forces in the kibbutz of Be'eri in southern Israel were released after several hours. The newspaper also reported that clashes were continuing in five locations in Israel after the IDF announced that it had regained control of a number of settlements on the outskirts of the Gaza Strip. Greek newspaper Kathimerini reported that Israel was planning to bring 5,000 reservists home from Greece amid the escalation of the conflict, adding that 20 flights to Israel were planned to do so. Israel was hit by an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip on Saturday morning. The Israeli army said Hamas fired more than 3,000 rockets, adding that dozens of Hamas troops infiltrated border areas in southern Israel. The Israeli military has since sent troops to the southern territories to reconquer them from the Palestinian forces. Israeli media reported earlier in the day that over 300 people were killed and more than 1,500 others were injured in Israel as a result of the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. At the same time, the Palestinian Health Ministry said that more than 195 people have been killed and over 1,600 injured in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.

