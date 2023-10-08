https://sputnikglobe.com/20231008/melting-ice-reveals-rare-find-horseshoe-and-bridle-possibly-belonging-to-viking-warriors-1114010723.html

Melting Ice Reveals Rare Find: Horseshoe and Bridle Possibly Belonging to Viking Warriors

Melting Ice Reveals Rare Find: Horseshoe and Bridle Possibly Belonging to Viking Warriors

Researchers still need to conduct radiocarbon dating to be sure, but they believe the artifacts date to the Viking Age which lasted from 793 to 1066 AD.

2023-10-08T04:01+0000

2023-10-08T04:01+0000

2023-10-08T04:01+0000

beyond politics

vikings

ancient

ancient life

archaeology

archaeology

norway

norway

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107949/72/1079497267_0:0:2142:1205_1920x0_80_0_0_a5e7919868bc84384ce4c6c7eadef9ed.jpg

“​​We just made an incredible discovery on the south side of the Lendbreen pass,” read a post on social media from Secrets Of The Ice, an archeology program based in Norway. “An iron horse bit, with parts of the leather bridle preserved!”The news was posted Saturday by the archeology program based in Innlandet County.Researchers still need to conduct radiocarbon dating to be sure, but they believe the artifacts date to the Viking Age which lasted from 793 to 1066 AD. They say it’s uncommon to discover leather items because the material typically deteriorates over long periods of time.“We have never found anything like it on our ice sites.”Warm temperatures in Norway have contributed to the discovery of other Viking artifacts in the area, including a shoe, a mitten, and a knife, as well horse bones and other horseshoes. A particularly warm summer this year led to the discovery for the first time of items in the Lendbreen gully, where archeologists found the bridle and horseshoe.Archeologists in Norway anticipate further discoveries under mountain ice as anthropogenic climate change drives the gradual loss of glaciers in the country.

norway

norway

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vikings, ancient vikings, norway, artifacts, viking artifacts, archaeology, history, horseshoe and bridle