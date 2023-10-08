https://sputnikglobe.com/20231008/us-deploying-carrier-strike-group-to-eastern-mediterranean-amid-hamas-attacks---pentagon-1114021850.html

US Deploying Carrier Strike Group to Eastern Mediterranean Amid Hamas Attacks - Pentagon

The United States is deploying the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group to the Eastern Mediterranean to bolster US regional deterrence efforts in response to the Hamas attack on Israel, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Sunday.

"I have directed the movement of the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group to the Eastern Mediterranean. This includes the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), as well as the Arleigh-Burke-class guided missile destroyers USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), USS Ramage (DDG 61), USS Carney (DDG 64), and USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)," Austin said in a statement. The United States maintains ready forces globally to further reinforce this deterrence posture if required, the US defense chief also said. The US will be rapidly providing the Israel Defense Forces with additional equipment and resources, including munitions, which will begin arriving in the coming days, Austin added.

