Watch Russian Army Hit Ukrainian Missile System With Precise Strike

Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive earlier in June, promising quick victory on the battlefield. However, Kiev troops ran into well-planned Russian defenses and minefields, suffering tremendous losses in manpower and equipment. In September, Vladimir Putin said that Ukrainian counteroffensive attempt is a failure.

2023-10-08T14:57+0000

Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage that depicts the destruction of Ukraine's S-300 missile system. Earlier, the MoD reported that Russian air defense systems intercepted Tochka-U tactical missiles and two enemy S-200 anti-aircraft missiles. The latter were adjusted to destroy terrestrial targets.In addition, the Russian Armed Forces took out a drone command center located in the Donetsk Republic and suppressed 25 Ukrainian drones through electronic warfare.

