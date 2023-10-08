https://sputnikglobe.com/20231008/watch-russian-army-hit-ukrainian-missile-system-with-precise-strike-1114018706.html
Watch Russian Army Hit Ukrainian Missile System With Precise Strike
Watch Russian Army Hit Ukrainian Missile System With Precise Strike
Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive earlier in June, promising quick victory on the battlefield. However, Kiev troops ran into well-planned Russian defenses and minefields, suffering tremendous losses in manpower and equipment. In September, Vladimir Putin said that Ukrainian counteroffensive attempt is a failure.
Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage that depicts the destruction of Ukraine's S-300 missile system. Earlier, the MoD reported that Russian air defense systems intercepted Tochka-U tactical missiles and two enemy S-200 anti-aircraft missiles. The latter were adjusted to destroy terrestrial targets.In addition, the Russian Armed Forces took out a drone command center located in the Donetsk Republic and suppressed 25 Ukrainian drones through electronic warfare.
Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June, promising a quick victory on the battlefield. However, Kiev's troops ran into Russian defenses and minefields, suffering tremendous losses. In September, Vladimir Putin said that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had failed.
Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage that depicts the destruction of Ukraine's S-300 missile system. Earlier, the MoD reported that Russian air defense systems intercepted Tochka-U tactical missiles and two enemy S-200 anti-aircraft missiles. The latter were adjusted to destroy terrestrial targets.
In addition, the Russian Armed Forces took out a drone command center located in the Donetsk Republic and suppressed 25 Ukrainian drones through electronic warfare.