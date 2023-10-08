https://sputnikglobe.com/20231008/which-territories-does-hamas-control-1114019252.html

Which Territories Does Hamas Control?

Which Territories Does Hamas Control?

On October 7, Palestinian militant organization launched a surprise attack on Israel, shelling it with barrage of missiles and invading it by land, sea and air. Israeli Defense Forces were caught off guard and many troops were shot or taken captive.

Many experts, including former military officers, have described the Hamas-led operation as a "9/11 level event" and "major intelligence failure" for Israel.The Israeli government sent troops to reconquer southern territories and expulse Hamas forces, while simultaneously shelling the tGaza Strip with missiles.On October 8, the Israeli government invoked article 40 of the Basic Law which means that the country is in a state of war. Right now, Hamas controls a solid part of Israeli territory despite IDF efforts.Have a look at Sputnik's infographic to see which land Hamas claimed in the course of the clashes.

