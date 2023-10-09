https://sputnikglobe.com/20231009/1114027640.html

Israel Unleashes Strikes on Gaza, as War With Hamas Rages

On October 7, the Palestinian militant group Hamas pulled off a surprise attack on Israel, unleashing thousands of missiles, and catching the IDF off guard, while calling for the liberation of "Palestinian lands." In response, Israel launched operation Swords of Iron aimed at rooting out Hamas fighters.

Military experts from around the globe have concurred that the recent escalation turned out to be a major failure by Israeli intelligence.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier announced that his nation is de-facto at war and vowed a harsh response to Hamas that will “change the Middle East.”Israel's military began conducting airstrikes on Gaza infrastructure. The number of causalities has surged, while the town of Gaza itself was severely damaged. Check out Sputnik's gallery to learn more!

