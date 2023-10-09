International
Israel Unleashes Strikes on Gaza, as War With Hamas Rages
Israel Unleashes Strikes on Gaza, as War With Hamas Rages
On October 7, the Palestinian militant group Hamas pulled off a surprise attack on Israel, unleashing thousands of missiles, and catching the IDF off guard, while calling for the liberation of "Palestinian lands." In response, Israel launched operation Swords of Iron aimed at rooting out Hamas fighters.
israel-hamas conflict
israel
palestine
Military experts from around the globe have concurred that the recent escalation turned out to be a major failure by Israeli intelligence.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier announced that his nation is de-facto at war and vowed a harsh response to Hamas that will “change the Middle East.”Israel's military began conducting airstrikes on Gaza infrastructure. The number of causalities has surged, while the town of Gaza itself was severely damaged. Check out Sputnik's gallery to learn more!
15:00 GMT 09.10.2023
On October 7, the Palestinian militant group Hamas pulled off a surprise attack on Israel, unleashing thousands of missiles, and catching the IDF off guard, while calling for the liberation of "Palestinian lands." In response, Israel launched operation Swords of Iron aimed at rooting out Hamas fighters.
Military experts from around the globe have concurred that the recent escalation turned out to be a major failure by Israeli intelligence.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier announced that his nation is de-facto at war and vowed a harsh response to Hamas that will “change the Middle East.”
Israel's military began conducting airstrikes on Gaza infrastructure. The number of causalities has surged, while the town of Gaza itself was severely damaged.
© AP Photo / Fatima Shbair

Fire and smoke billow following an Israeli airstrike on Gaza Strip.

Fire and smoke billow following an Israeli airstrike on Gaza Strip. - Sputnik International
1/12
© AP Photo / Fatima Shbair

Fire and smoke billow following an Israeli airstrike on Gaza Strip.

© AP Photo / Fatima Shbair

A Palestinian child walks with a bicycle by the rubble of a building after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike on Gaza.

A Palestinian child walks with a bicycle by the rubble of a building after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike on Gaza. - Sputnik International
2/12
© AP Photo / Fatima Shbair

A Palestinian child walks with a bicycle by the rubble of a building after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike on Gaza.

© AFP 2023 / Ahmed Zakout

Israeli aviation strikes Gaza's National Bank.

Israeli aviation strikes Gaza&#x27;s National Bank. - Sputnik International
3/12
© AFP 2023 / Ahmed Zakout

Israeli aviation strikes Gaza's National Bank.

© Sputnik / Tarek Aliyan / Go to the mediabank

Debris littering Gaza after an Israeli air strike.

Debris littering Gaza after an Israeli air strike. - Sputnik International
4/12
© Sputnik / Tarek Aliyan
/
Go to the mediabank

Debris littering Gaza after an Israeli air strike.

© AP Photo / Yousef Masoud

A Palestinian civil defense crew looks through a house that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

A Palestinian civil defense crew looks through a house that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. - Sputnik International
5/12
© AP Photo / Yousef Masoud

A Palestinian civil defense crew looks through a house that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

© AFP 2023 / Mahmud Hams

Smoke billows from the Gaza Strip as the IDF hits residential buildings.

Smoke billows from the Gaza Strip as the IDF hits residential buildings. - Sputnik International
6/12
© AFP 2023 / Mahmud Hams

Smoke billows from the Gaza Strip as the IDF hits residential buildings.

© Sputnik / Tarek Aliyan / Go to the mediabank

Debris from what was a residential building in the Gaza Strip.

Debris from what was a residential building in the Gaza Strip. - Sputnik International
7/12
© Sputnik / Tarek Aliyan
/
Go to the mediabank

Debris from what was a residential building in the Gaza Strip.

© Sputnik / Tarek Aliyan / Go to the mediabank

IDF targets building in Gaza Strip.

IDF targets building in Gaza Strip. - Sputnik International
8/12
© Sputnik / Tarek Aliyan
/
Go to the mediabank

IDF targets building in Gaza Strip.

© AP Photo / Adel Hana

As a result, the number of casualties among Palestinian civilians is growing exponentially.

 As a result, the number of casualties among Palestinian civilians is growing exponentially. - Sputnik International
9/12
© AP Photo / Adel Hana

As a result, the number of casualties among Palestinian civilians is growing exponentially.

© AFP 2023 / Mahmud Hams

Clouds of smoke rise over the Gaza Strip after an Israeli strike.

Clouds of smoke rise over the Gaza Strip after an Israeli strike. - Sputnik International
10/12
© AFP 2023 / Mahmud Hams

Clouds of smoke rise over the Gaza Strip after an Israeli strike.

© AP Photo / Fatima Shbair

Palestinians inspect the rubble of a building after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike.

Palestinians inspect the rubble of a building after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike. - Sputnik International
11/12
© AP Photo / Fatima Shbair

Palestinians inspect the rubble of a building after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike.

© AFP 2023 / Mahmud Hams

Missile explosion in Gaza illuminates the night.

Missile explosion in Gaza illuminates the night. - Sputnik International
12/12
© AFP 2023 / Mahmud Hams

Missile explosion in Gaza illuminates the night.

