Ankara Hoping Negotiations Between Russia, UN on Grain Deal to Be Productive

Ankara Hoping Negotiations Between Russia, UN on Grain Deal to Be Productive

Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development Rebeca Grynspan and UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths will arrive in Moscow to discuss food security issues on Monday.

On October 9, Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development Rebeca Grynspan and UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths will arrive in Moscow to discuss food security issues, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said last week.

