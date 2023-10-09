https://sputnikglobe.com/20231009/ankara-hoping-negotiations-between-russia-un-on-grain-deal-to-be-productive-1114025629.html
Ankara Hoping Negotiations Between Russia, UN on Grain Deal to Be Productive
Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development Rebeca Grynspan and UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths will arrive in Moscow to discuss food security issues on Monday.
On October 9, Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development Rebeca Grynspan and UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths will arrive in Moscow to discuss food security issues, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said last week.
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Ankara hopes that the negotiations between Russia and the United Nations on the grain deal, scheduled for Monday, will be productive since the situation around the Black Sea Grain Initiative worries Turkiye, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.
On October 9, Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development Rebeca Grynspan and UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths will arrive in Moscow to discuss food security issues, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said last week.
"The situation is a source of concern for us, as was recently expressed by the head of the Foreign Ministry. Therefore, we will monitor the upcoming negotiations in Moscow on Monday. We hope for their productivity," the source said.