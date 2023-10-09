https://sputnikglobe.com/20231009/at-least-11-americans-killed-in-hamas-attacks-in-israel-1114051995.html
At Least 11 Americans Killed in Hamas Attacks in Israel
Numerous other US citizens are still missing after the initial Hamas attacks and the US government is working with Israeli officials to obtain more information on their whereabouts, Biden said.
"We now know that at least 11 American citizens were among those killed, many of whom made a second home in Israel," Biden said in the release on Monday. Numerous other US citizens are still missing after the initial Hamas attacks and the US government is working with Israeli officials to obtain more information on their whereabouts, Biden said. The US president pointed out that he believes it is likely the missing citizens may be among those being held hostage by Hamas. Biden also said he directed his team to work with their Israeli counterparts on the hostage situation, including sharing intelligence and deploying experts from across the US government to consult and advise on the hostage recovery efforts. The State Department is providing consular assistance as well as updated security alerts to US citizens who are currently in Israel, Biden said. Commercial flights and ground options are still available for Americans who want to leave the area, he added.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - At least 11 US citizens have been killed in the recent attacks by Hamas in Israel, US President Joe Biden said in a press release.
"We now know that at least 11 American citizens were among those killed, many of whom made a second home in Israel," Biden said in the release on Monday.
Numerous other US citizens are still missing after the initial Hamas attacks and the US government is working with Israeli officials to obtain more information on their whereabouts, Biden said.
The US president pointed out that he believes it is likely the missing citizens may be among those being held hostage by Hamas.
Biden also said he directed his team to work with their Israeli counterparts on the hostage situation, including sharing intelligence and deploying experts from across the US government to consult and advise on the hostage recovery efforts.
The State Department is providing consular assistance as well as updated security alerts to US citizens who are currently in Israel, Biden said. Commercial flights and ground options are still available for Americans who want to leave the area, he added.