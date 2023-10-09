https://sputnikglobe.com/20231009/biden-says-federal-agencies-monitoring-for-any-domestic-threats-linked-to-hamas-conflict--1114052184.html
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US federal agencies are currently monitoring for any potential domestic threats to the US mainland in connection to the Hamas attacks in Israel, President Joe Biden said.
"The Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other federal law enforcement partners are closely monitoring for any domestic threats in connection with the horrific terrorist attacks in Israel," Biden said in a press release on Monday.
Earlier in the day, former US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy expressed concern about some 151 illegal immigrants encountered on the southern border with Mexico this year who are on the FBI's terrorist watch list.
In light of the Hamas attacks in Israel, McCarthy said there may be other illegal immigrants on the FBI terrorist watchlist who avoided arrest on the US-Mexico border and who may potentially plan to harm the United States.
The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to requests from Sputnik for comment on this matter.