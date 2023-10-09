https://sputnikglobe.com/20231009/earthquake-in-papua-new-guinea-cracks-airport-runway-1114044119.html

Earthquake in Papua New Guinea Cracks Airport Runway

The twin earthquakes that hit Papua New Guinea this weekend have significantly damaged the runway of the Madang Province's airport, leaving it with long deep cracks requiring repairs, Prime Minister James Marape stated on Monday.

Magnitude 6.7 and 6.9 quakes hit near Madang on Saturday. There have been no reports of casualties and damage so far. Marape was quoted as saying by a newspaper that the government had tasked a senior inspector with checking the airport for damage. The newspaper wrote that the Ramu nickel cobalt mine, as well as some properties were affected by the earthquakes, and a mobile network was cut off as telecommunications towers were damaged. Various individuals sustained minor injuries, but no casualties have been reported so far.

