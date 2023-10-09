https://sputnikglobe.com/20231009/lavrov-arab-league-chief-hold-presser-after-talks-on-hamas-israel-conflict-1114030993.html

Lavrov, Arab League Chief Hold Presser After Talks on Hamas-Israel Conflict

Lavrov, Arab League Chief Hold Presser After Talks on Hamas-Israel Conflict

LAS Secretary General departed to Moscow on October 9 after Sergey Lavrov’s invitation in the wake of ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas militant group.

Sputnik comes to you live from Moscow, where Russia's foreign policy chief Sergey Lavrov and Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit are holding a press conference after bilateral talks.According to Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the officials were expected to focus their “utmost attention” on the ongoing hostilities around Gaza, given the recent “dramatic escalation.” On October 7, the Palestinian militant organization, Hamas, launched a surprise attack on Israel, catching the IDF off guard, with the fighting still raging on. Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!

