https://sputnikglobe.com/20231009/lavrov-holds-meeting-on-gaza-crisis-with-arab-league-chief-1114026836.html

Lavrov Holds Meeting on Gaza Crisis with Arab League Chief

Lavrov Holds Meeting on Gaza Crisis with Arab League Chief

Hostilities road in the Middle East for the third consecutive day and officials are looking for a possible negotiated solution of the conflict in order to stop bloodshed.

2023-10-09T09:13+0000

2023-10-09T09:13+0000

2023-10-09T09:13+0000

world

israel-hamas conflict

sergey lavrov

ahmed aboul gheit

arab league

russia

middle east

israel

palestine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105523/83/1055238356_0:140:2201:1378_1920x0_80_0_0_fab9f381e9d41fba1240ef00657868b7.jpg

Sputnik is bringing you a live broadcast from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is currently engaged in an urgent meeting with Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the Secretary General of the Arab League.According to Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, “given the dramatic escalation of the Arab-Israeli conflict, this issue will receive the utmost attention" during the meeting. The Arab League reported on October 8 that Aboul Gheit would travel to Moscow at Lavrov's invitation.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

russia

israel

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lavrov and Arab League chief Aboul Gheit hold protocol meeting in Moscow Lavrov and Arab League chief Aboul Gheit hold protocol meeting in Moscow 2023-10-09T09:13+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

middle east, palestine crisis, israel vs hamas, lavrov, lavrov aboul gheit, russia arab league