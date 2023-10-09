https://sputnikglobe.com/20231009/lavrov-holds-meeting-on-gaza-crisis-with-arab-league-chief-1114026836.html
Hostilities road in the Middle East for the third consecutive day and officials are looking for a possible negotiated solution of the conflict in order to stop bloodshed.
Sputnik is bringing you a live broadcast from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is currently engaged in an urgent meeting with Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the Secretary General of the Arab League.According to Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, “given the dramatic escalation of the Arab-Israeli conflict, this issue will receive the utmost attention" during the meeting. The Arab League reported on October 8 that Aboul Gheit would travel to Moscow at Lavrov's invitation.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
For the past three days, the Middle East has been engulfed in intense hostilities, prompting officials to urgently seek a negotiated solution to put an end to the tragic bloodshed.
Sputnik is bringing you a live broadcast from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is currently engaged in an urgent meeting with Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the Secretary General of the Arab League.
According to Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, “given the dramatic escalation of the Arab-Israeli conflict, this issue will receive the utmost attention" during the meeting.
The Arab League reported on October 8 that Aboul Gheit would travel to Moscow at Lavrov's invitation.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.