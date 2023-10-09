https://sputnikglobe.com/20231009/lufthansa-cancels-all-flights-to-from-israel-until-october-14-amid-hostilities-in-region-1114050458.html

Lufthansa Cancels All Flights To, From Israel Until October 14 Amid Hostilities in Region

The airline also urges passengers to check current status of their flight before heading to the airport. The conflict has led other European air carriers to scrap flights to and from Israeli airports.

The airline also urges passengers to check current status of their flight before heading to the airport. The conflict has led other European air carriers to scrap flights to and from Israeli airports. Scandinavia’s second-largest airline, Norwegian, said on social media it had canceled this week’s flights from Copenhagen and Stockholm to Tel Aviv. Belgium’s flag-carrier Brussels Airlines said it had suspended regular flights to and from Tel Aviv through Saturday “due to the still unclear situation in Israel.” On Saturday morning, the Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government declared a state of war on Sunday, mobilizing reservists. On Monday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, with no food, gas, and electricity supplies. Both sides have reported hundreds of deaths and thousands of injured as a result of the ongoing conflict.

