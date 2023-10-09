International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Meeting on Ukraine in Turkiye May Take Place at End of October
Last week, Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that Turkiye is preparing to hold an international meeting on Ukraine in October. Moscow will not be invited to participate in the meeting.
The participants of the meeting will discuss ways to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and implement the peace plan proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
03:54 GMT 09.10.2023
© AP Photo / Burhan OzbiliciEU and a Turkish flag. (File)
© AP Photo / Burhan Ozbilici
