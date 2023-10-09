https://sputnikglobe.com/20231009/meeting-on-ukraine-in-turkiye-may-take-place-at-end-of-october-1114025869.html
Meeting on Ukraine in Turkiye May Take Place at End of October
Last week, Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that Turkiye is preparing to hold an international meeting on Ukraine in October. Moscow will not be invited to participate in the meeting.
Last week, Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that Turkiye is preparing to hold an international meeting on Ukraine in October. Moscow will not be invited to participate in the meeting. The participants of the meeting will discuss ways to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and implement the peace plan proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. "There is no exact date yet, coordination is underway. Apparently, this will be the last ten days of October," the source said.
ANKARA (Sputnik) - The meeting on Ukraine in Turkiye will probably be held in the last ten days of October, a diplomatic source in Ankara told Sputnik, adding that coordination is now underway through diplomatic channels.
Last week, Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that Turkiye is preparing to hold an international meeting on Ukraine in October. Moscow will not be invited to participate in the meeting. The participants of the meeting will discuss ways to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and implement the peace plan proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
"There is no exact date yet, coordination is underway. Apparently, this will be the last ten days of October," the source said.