Meeting on Ukraine in Turkiye May Take Place at End of October

Last week, Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that Turkiye is preparing to hold an international meeting on Ukraine in October. Moscow will not be invited to participate in the meeting.

Last week, Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that Turkiye is preparing to hold an international meeting on Ukraine in October. Moscow will not be invited to participate in the meeting. The participants of the meeting will discuss ways to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and implement the peace plan proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. "There is no exact date yet, coordination is underway. Apparently, this will be the last ten days of October," the source said.

