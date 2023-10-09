https://sputnikglobe.com/20231009/new-research-shows-pregnancy-can-alter-the-structure-of-ones-brain-1114051398.html

New Research Shows Pregnancy Can Alter The Structure of One’s Brain

New Research Shows Pregnancy Can Alter The Structure of One’s Brain

The study, published Thursday in the journal of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, examined the brains of female mice. Late in pregnancy, the hormones estrogen and progesterone are released

2023-10-09T21:39+0000

2023-10-09T21:39+0000

2023-10-09T21:39+0000

beyond politics

pregnancy

science & tech

hormones

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/09/06/1083809284_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_a3b689572207a4b18d9b7b279902846d.jpg

New research conducted at the Francis Crick Institute in the United Kingdom is changing scientists’ understanding of the hormonal and emotional changes that take place during motherhood.The study, published Thursday in the journal of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, examined the brains of female mice. Late in pregnancy, the hormones estrogen and progesterone are released. Both hormones affect an area of the hypothalamus associated with parenting: estrogen by making neurons there more sensitive, and progesterone by constructing new synapses that facilitate activity in that region of the brain.Scientists found the activity made the rodent mothers more caring and attentive towards their pups.“We know that the female body changes during pregnancy to prepare for bringing up young… Our research shows that such preparations are taking place in the brain, too.”Researchers found the changes in the brain helped alter maternal behavior as well as creating increased “plasticity” allowing mothers to more effectively learn through “trial and error.” The findings may have implications for understanding maternal mental health and treating conditions like postpartum depression.The study adds to a growing body of research on the biological changes that take place during parenthood for both mothers and fathers. Research last year found fathers also develop increased “experience-induced brain plasticity” in the process of caring for an infant.Interestingly, caregiving fathers in regions of the world like Spain where men enjoy longer paternity leaves showed more pronounced changes to areas of the brain associated with parenting. Research has also shown that primary male caregivers in gay relationships show greater changes to these brain regions versus secondary male caregivers.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

pregnancy, motherhood, parenthood, fatherhood, hormones, brain, brain health, brain structure, science