International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231009/new-research-shows-pregnancy-can-alter-the-structure-of-ones-brain-1114051398.html
New Research Shows Pregnancy Can Alter The Structure of One’s Brain
New Research Shows Pregnancy Can Alter The Structure of One’s Brain
The study, published Thursday in the journal of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, examined the brains of female mice. Late in pregnancy, the hormones estrogen and progesterone are released
2023-10-09T21:39+0000
2023-10-09T21:39+0000
beyond politics
pregnancy
science & tech
hormones
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/09/06/1083809284_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_a3b689572207a4b18d9b7b279902846d.jpg
New research conducted at the Francis Crick Institute in the United Kingdom is changing scientists’ understanding of the hormonal and emotional changes that take place during motherhood.The study, published Thursday in the journal of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, examined the brains of female mice. Late in pregnancy, the hormones estrogen and progesterone are released. Both hormones affect an area of the hypothalamus associated with parenting: estrogen by making neurons there more sensitive, and progesterone by constructing new synapses that facilitate activity in that region of the brain.Scientists found the activity made the rodent mothers more caring and attentive towards their pups.“We know that the female body changes during pregnancy to prepare for bringing up young… Our research shows that such preparations are taking place in the brain, too.”Researchers found the changes in the brain helped alter maternal behavior as well as creating increased “plasticity” allowing mothers to more effectively learn through “trial and error.” The findings may have implications for understanding maternal mental health and treating conditions like postpartum depression.The study adds to a growing body of research on the biological changes that take place during parenthood for both mothers and fathers. Research last year found fathers also develop increased “experience-induced brain plasticity” in the process of caring for an infant.Interestingly, caregiving fathers in regions of the world like Spain where men enjoy longer paternity leaves showed more pronounced changes to areas of the brain associated with parenting. Research has also shown that primary male caregivers in gay relationships show greater changes to these brain regions versus secondary male caregivers.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/09/06/1083809284_106:0:1813:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_b6ef5d141fc41fa90d13849e29d9cf6e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pregnancy, motherhood, parenthood, fatherhood, hormones, brain, brain health, brain structure, science
pregnancy, motherhood, parenthood, fatherhood, hormones, brain, brain health, brain structure, science

New Research Shows Pregnancy Can Alter The Structure of One’s Brain

21:39 GMT 09.10.2023
© Photo : PixabayA woman playing with a baby
A woman playing with a baby - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2023
© Photo : Pixabay
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Scientists once linked maternal behavior to hormones released during birth, but new research shows those changes take place during pregnancy as well.
New research conducted at the Francis Crick Institute in the United Kingdom is changing scientists’ understanding of the hormonal and emotional changes that take place during motherhood.
The study, published Thursday in the journal of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, examined the brains of female mice. Late in pregnancy, the hormones estrogen and progesterone are released. Both hormones affect an area of the hypothalamus associated with parenting: estrogen by making neurons there more sensitive, and progesterone by constructing new synapses that facilitate activity in that region of the brain.
Scientists found the activity made the rodent mothers more caring and attentive towards their pups.
"We think that these changes, often referred to as 'baby brain', cause a change in priority,” said Jonny Kohl, the researcher who led the study. “Mothers need to perform robust parental behavior to ensure pup survival. What's fascinating is that this switch doesn't happen at birth – the brain is preparing much earlier for this big life change."
“We know that the female body changes during pregnancy to prepare for bringing up young… Our research shows that such preparations are taking place in the brain, too.”
Researchers found the changes in the brain helped alter maternal behavior as well as creating increased “plasticity” allowing mothers to more effectively learn through “trial and error.” The findings may have implications for understanding maternal mental health and treating conditions like postpartum depression.
The study adds to a growing body of research on the biological changes that take place during parenthood for both mothers and fathers. Research last year found fathers also develop increased “experience-induced brain plasticity” in the process of caring for an infant.
Interestingly, caregiving fathers in regions of the world like Spain where men enjoy longer paternity leaves showed more pronounced changes to areas of the brain associated with parenting. Research has also shown that primary male caregivers in gay relationships show greater changes to these brain regions versus secondary male caregivers.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала