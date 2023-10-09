International
Palestine's Al-Quds Brigades Claim Responsibility for Operation in Southern Lebanon
Palestine's Al-Quds Brigades Claim Responsibility for Operation in Southern Lebanon
Earlier in the day, the IDF said that it had eliminated several armed suspects who infiltrated Israel from the territory of Lebanon.
Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces that it eliminated several armed suspects who infiltrated Israel from the territory of Lebanon. The Israeli military added that during clashes near the border with Lebanon, two people were killed by Israeli forces, and one returned back to Lebanon. On Saturday, Palestinian news outlet Quds reported, citing movement spokesman Abu Hamza, that Al-Quds Brigades had managed to capture several Israeli soldiers during the Al-Aqsa Flood operation against Israeli forces. On Saturday morning, the Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government declared a state of war on Sunday, mobilizing reservists. On Monday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, with no food, gas, and electricity supplies. Both sides have reported hundreds of deaths and thousands of injured as a result of the ongoing conflict.
20:34 GMT 09.10.2023

20:34 GMT 09.10.2023
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiA demonstrator clenches his fist through a torn up representation of the Israeli flag in the annual pro-Palestinian Al-Quds, or Jerusalem, Day rally in Tehran, Iran, Friday, April 29, 2022
DOHA (Sputnik) - The military wing of the Palestinian movement Islamic Jihad, Al-Quds Brigades, on Monday announced its responsibility for carrying out an operation in southern Lebanon that left seven Israeli soldiers injured.
Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces that it eliminated several armed suspects who infiltrated Israel from the territory of Lebanon. The Israeli military added that during clashes near the border with Lebanon, two people were killed by Israeli forces, and one returned back to Lebanon.
"As part of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, the Al-Quds Brigades declares its responsibility for an operation that was carried out this afternoon in southern Lebanon near the border with the occupied Palestinian territories, leaving seven Zionist soldiers wounded, some of them were seriously injured," the statement said.
On Saturday, Palestinian news outlet Quds reported, citing movement spokesman Abu Hamza, that Al-Quds Brigades had managed to capture several Israeli soldiers during the Al-Aqsa Flood operation against Israeli forces.
On Saturday morning, the Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government declared a state of war on Sunday, mobilizing reservists. On Monday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, with no food, gas, and electricity supplies. Both sides have reported hundreds of deaths and thousands of injured as a result of the ongoing conflict.
