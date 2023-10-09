https://sputnikglobe.com/20231009/palestines-al-quds-brigades-claim-responsibility-for-operation-in-southern-lebanon-1114050708.html
Palestine's Al-Quds Brigades Claim Responsibility for Operation in Southern Lebanon
Palestine's Al-Quds Brigades Claim Responsibility for Operation in Southern Lebanon
Earlier in the day, the IDF said that it had eliminated several armed suspects who infiltrated Israel from the territory of Lebanon.
2023-10-09T20:34+0000
2023-10-09T20:34+0000
2023-10-09T20:34+0000
world
palestine
palestinian islamic jihad (pij)
israel
israel-hamas conflict
lebanon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/05/1100385498_0:23:3072:1751_1920x0_80_0_0_6470b56d0469528c70aed26e7bfc7a4e.jpg
Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces that it eliminated several armed suspects who infiltrated Israel from the territory of Lebanon. The Israeli military added that during clashes near the border with Lebanon, two people were killed by Israeli forces, and one returned back to Lebanon. On Saturday, Palestinian news outlet Quds reported, citing movement spokesman Abu Hamza, that Al-Quds Brigades had managed to capture several Israeli soldiers during the Al-Aqsa Flood operation against Israeli forces. On Saturday morning, the Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government declared a state of war on Sunday, mobilizing reservists. On Monday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, with no food, gas, and electricity supplies. Both sides have reported hundreds of deaths and thousands of injured as a result of the ongoing conflict.
palestine
israel
lebanon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/05/1100385498_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6021ba6c8b3c9e3d83b66fec67e7a2b2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
palestine, lebanon, palestinian islamic jihad (pij), israel, israel-hamas conflict, al-quds brigades
palestine, lebanon, palestinian islamic jihad (pij), israel, israel-hamas conflict, al-quds brigades
Palestine's Al-Quds Brigades Claim Responsibility for Operation in Southern Lebanon
DOHA (Sputnik) - The military wing of the Palestinian movement Islamic Jihad, Al-Quds Brigades, on Monday announced its responsibility for carrying out an operation in southern Lebanon that left seven Israeli soldiers injured.
Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces that it eliminated several armed suspects who infiltrated Israel from the territory of Lebanon. The Israeli military added that during clashes near the border with Lebanon, two people were killed by Israeli forces, and one returned back to Lebanon.
"As part of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, the Al-Quds Brigades declares its responsibility for an operation that was carried out this afternoon in southern Lebanon near the border with the occupied Palestinian territories, leaving seven Zionist soldiers wounded, some of them were seriously injured," the statement said.
On Saturday, Palestinian news outlet Quds reported, citing movement spokesman Abu Hamza, that Al-Quds Brigades had managed to capture several Israeli soldiers during the Al-Aqsa Flood operation against Israeli forces.
On Saturday morning, the Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government declared a state of war on Sunday, mobilizing reservists. On Monday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, with no food, gas, and electricity supplies. Both sides have reported hundreds of deaths and thousands of injured as a result of the ongoing conflict.