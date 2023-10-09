https://sputnikglobe.com/20231009/republicans-point-fingers-in-wake-of-crisis-in-israel-as-party-feuds-over-foreign-policy-1114024636.html
Republicans Point Fingers in Wake of Crisis in Israel as Party Feuds over Foreign Policy
Former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley appeared on US television to denounce the Biden Administration’s diplomatic engagement with Iran, a common refrain among Republicans in the aftermath of Hamas’ attack on Israel Saturday.
Republicans’ intra-party feud over American foreign policy intensified Sunday with various candidates for the party’s presidential nomination exchanging views about the country’s role in international affairs.
Former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley appeared on US television
to denounce the Biden Administration’s diplomatic engagement with Iran, a common refrain among Republicans in the aftermath of Hamas’ attack on Israel Saturday.
“I actually think it was irresponsible for Secretary Blinken to say that the $6 billion doesn't weigh in here,” said Haley, referring to frozen Iranian funds the Biden administration released in exchange for five detained American citizens. “Hamas knows and Iran knows they're moving money around as we speak, because they know $6 billion is going to be released.”
“You saw that when those planes full of cash sent by Obama to Iran… What happened was those funds were sent to Hezbollah in Lebanon. They were sent to Hamas in Gaza. They were sent to the Houthis in Yemen. They go and spread terrorism every time they get a dollar.”
Republicans have criticized diplomatic efforts between the United States and Iran since the Obama administration, when Joe Biden served as vice president. The US has sanctioned
the Middle Eastern country since the hostage crisis at the US Embassy in Tehran in 1979.
More recently, the Biden administration released frozen Iranian funds in a prisoner swap deal
with the country. The deal stipulated the $6 billion could only be used for humanitarian purposes. But Republicans have pointed out the fungible nature of the assets, arguing the deal frees up resources for Iran to fund terrorist groups.
Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) echoed Haley’s remarks on the X social media platform Sunday, claiming
“Biden’s negotiation funded the attack.”
Meanwhile, former US Vice President Mike Pence joined Haley on the neoconservative wing of his party, finding fault with other Republicans’ calls for foreign policy restraint.
“This is what happens when we have leading voices like Donald Trump and Vivek Ramaswamy and Ron DeSantis signaling retreat from America’s role as leader of the free world,” said Pence
on Sunday, referring to the growing opposition towards sending funds to Ukraine within his party. “What happened this weekend was an unprovoked invasion by Hamas into Israel.”
Foreign policy has emerged as a major debate for Republicans as some leaders within the US political party have called for a return to the muscular approach of the George W. Bush administration.
Former US president and 2024 contender Donald Trump became known as a critic of US foreign policy, famously calling
the country’s invasion of Iraq “a big, fat mistake.” But the former Republican president has also advocated for improved relations with Russia and has claimed
he has a “good relationship” with Russian president Vladimir Putin.
The United States devotes more money
to defense spending than the next 10 countries combined while funding more than 700 military bases
around the world.