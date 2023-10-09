International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231009/resumption-of-operation-of-balticconnector-gas-pipeline-to-take-months--1114025153.html
Resumption of Operation of Balticconnector Gas Pipeline to Take Months
Resumption of Operation of Balticconnector Gas Pipeline to Take Months
The pipeline was reportedly shut down on Sunday night after an unusual drop in pressure, which could be caused by a leak. Balticconnector is a 25-mile gas pipeline that lies at the bottom of the Gulf of Finland.
2023-10-09T02:28+0000
2023-10-09T02:28+0000
energy crisis in europe
finland
estonia
estonia
balticconnector
gas pipeline
energy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107772/77/1077727782_0:256:2733:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_4dc79bd9691baeb53fd438427b3d5472.jpg
Earlier in the day, Gasgrid Finland said that the pipeline between Finland and Estonia was shut down on Sunday night after an unusual drop in pressure, which could be caused by a leak. He also noted that at the moment, there is no information about the exact location of the leak, as well as the causes of the incident. In addition, work on the gas pipeline will begin only in a few days, since the company has to obtain the appropriate permits and prepare equipment, Gronlund added. Balticconnector is a 25-mile gas pipeline that lies at the bottom of the Gulf of Finland between Inkoo in Finland and Paldisk in Estonia. Both countries have compressor stations and onshore gas transportation routes that connect the gas pipeline to the country's transport network. It is located in the economic zones and territorial waters of both Finland and Estonia. The pipeline was commissioned in December 2019.
finland
estonia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107772/77/1077727782_2:0:2733:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0c6afad4ea9321e125dca2a0266a804a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
finland, estonia, balticconnector, gas pipeline, energy, gulf of finland, gasgrid finland
finland, estonia, balticconnector, gas pipeline, energy, gulf of finland, gasgrid finland

Resumption of Operation of Balticconnector Gas Pipeline to Take Months

02:28 GMT 09.10.2023
© AP Photo / BALTICCONNECTAllseas pipe-lying vessel, lays Balticconnector pipeline in Gulf of Finland
Allseas pipe-lying vessel, lays Balticconnector pipeline in Gulf of Finland - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2023
© AP Photo / BALTICCONNECT
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
HELSINKI (Sputnik) - Work to restore the operation of the Balticconnector gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia will take months, Janne Gronlund, the Senior Vice President of Finnish gas transmission system operator Gasgrid Finland, said on Sunday.
Earlier in the day, Gasgrid Finland said that the pipeline between Finland and Estonia was shut down on Sunday night after an unusual drop in pressure, which could be caused by a leak.

"Restarting the gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia will definitely take months," Gronlund was quoted as saying by the Finnish newspaper.

He also noted that at the moment, there is no information about the exact location of the leak, as well as the causes of the incident.
In addition, work on the gas pipeline will begin only in a few days, since the company has to obtain the appropriate permits and prepare equipment, Gronlund added.
Balticconnector is a 25-mile gas pipeline that lies at the bottom of the Gulf of Finland between Inkoo in Finland and Paldisk in Estonia. Both countries have compressor stations and onshore gas transportation routes that connect the gas pipeline to the country's transport network. It is located in the economic zones and territorial waters of both Finland and Estonia. The pipeline was commissioned in December 2019.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала