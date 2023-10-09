https://sputnikglobe.com/20231009/resumption-of-operation-of-balticconnector-gas-pipeline-to-take-months--1114025153.html
Resumption of Operation of Balticconnector Gas Pipeline to Take Months
The pipeline was reportedly shut down on Sunday night after an unusual drop in pressure, which could be caused by a leak. Balticconnector is a 25-mile gas pipeline that lies at the bottom of the Gulf of Finland.
HELSINKI (Sputnik) - Work to restore the operation of the Balticconnector gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia will take months, Janne Gronlund, the Senior Vice President of Finnish gas transmission system operator Gasgrid Finland, said on Sunday.
Earlier in the day, Gasgrid Finland said that the pipeline between Finland and Estonia was shut down on Sunday night after an unusual drop in pressure, which could be caused by a leak.
"Restarting the gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia will definitely take months," Gronlund was quoted as saying by the Finnish newspaper.
He also noted that at the moment, there is no information about the exact location of the leak, as well as the causes of the incident.
In addition, work on the gas pipeline will begin only in a few days, since the company has to obtain the appropriate permits and prepare equipment, Gronlund added.
Balticconnector is a 25-mile gas pipeline that lies at the bottom of the Gulf of Finland between Inkoo in Finland and Paldisk in Estonia. Both countries have compressor stations and onshore gas transportation routes that connect the gas pipeline to the country's transport network. It is located in the economic zones and territorial waters of both Finland and Estonia. The pipeline was commissioned in December 2019.