Share of Working Saudi Women at 34% On Par With Advanced Economies

Saudi Arabia has been gradually introducing women's rights reforms since 2019, while also eliminating major restrictions imposed on women by the guardianship system.

"Eliminate everything in the law that discriminates against women, and we have seen in Saudi Arabia [how] eliminating legal obstacles to women to participate in the labor force has led to female participation; I think it is now up to 34% - that is higher than some advanced economies," Georgieva said at the annual IMF meeting, hosted by Marrakesh this year from October 9 to 15. In September, Saudi media reported, echoing S&P Global data, that the share of working women increased from 19% in 2016 to 36% in 2022. The Saudi national development strategy, Vision 2030, put the target of female workforce participation at 30%. Saudi Arabia has been gradually introducing women's rights reforms since 2019, while also eliminating major restrictions imposed on women by the guardianship system, which gave the authority to make decisions on a woman's behalf to a man. The annual World Bank Group Boards of Governors and IMF meetings are attended by central bankers, ministers of finance and development, private sector executives, civil society, media and academics to discuss issues on a global scale, including the world economic outlook, global financial stability, poverty eradication, inclusive economic growth and job creation, climate change, and others.

