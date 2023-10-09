https://sputnikglobe.com/20231009/share-of-working-saudi-women-at-34-on-par-with-advanced-economies-1114052728.html
Share of Working Saudi Women at 34% On Par With Advanced Economies
Share of Working Saudi Women at 34% On Par With Advanced Economies
Saudi Arabia has been gradually introducing women's rights reforms since 2019, while also eliminating major restrictions imposed on women by the guardianship system.
2023-10-09T23:55+0000
2023-10-09T23:55+0000
2023-10-09T23:55+0000
imf
international monetary fund
saudi arabia
saudi arabia
women's rights
women's rights
women's rights
world
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/09/1114052567_0:190:2307:1488_1920x0_80_0_0_5b99e2609b4bd83507741a72f546ba8c.jpg
"Eliminate everything in the law that discriminates against women, and we have seen in Saudi Arabia [how] eliminating legal obstacles to women to participate in the labor force has led to female participation; I think it is now up to 34% - that is higher than some advanced economies," Georgieva said at the annual IMF meeting, hosted by Marrakesh this year from October 9 to 15. In September, Saudi media reported, echoing S&P Global data, that the share of working women increased from 19% in 2016 to 36% in 2022. The Saudi national development strategy, Vision 2030, put the target of female workforce participation at 30%. Saudi Arabia has been gradually introducing women's rights reforms since 2019, while also eliminating major restrictions imposed on women by the guardianship system, which gave the authority to make decisions on a woman's behalf to a man. The annual World Bank Group Boards of Governors and IMF meetings are attended by central bankers, ministers of finance and development, private sector executives, civil society, media and academics to discuss issues on a global scale, including the world economic outlook, global financial stability, poverty eradication, inclusive economic growth and job creation, climate change, and others.
saudi arabia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/09/1114052567_36:0:2271:1676_1920x0_80_0_0_205293d1c3c652de02b28f0689787bf2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
saudi arabia, women's rights, imf
saudi arabia, women's rights, imf
Share of Working Saudi Women at 34% On Par With Advanced Economies
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Women's participation in the labor force in Saudi Arabia has reached 34%, which is higher than in some advanced economies, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Monday.
"Eliminate everything in the law that discriminates against women, and we have seen in Saudi Arabia [how] eliminating legal obstacles to women to participate in the labor force has led to female participation; I think it is now up to 34% - that is higher than some advanced economies," Georgieva said at the annual IMF meeting, hosted by Marrakesh this year from October 9 to 15.
In September, Saudi media reported, echoing S&P Global data, that the share of working women increased from 19% in 2016 to 36% in 2022. The Saudi national development strategy, Vision 2030, put the target of female workforce participation at 30%.
Saudi Arabia has been gradually introducing women's rights reforms since 2019, while also eliminating major restrictions imposed on women by the guardianship system, which gave the authority to make decisions on a woman's behalf to a man.
The annual World Bank Group Boards of Governors and IMF meetings are attended by central bankers, ministers of finance and development, private sector executives, civil society, media and academics to discuss issues on a global scale, including the world economic outlook, global financial stability, poverty eradication, inclusive economic growth and job creation, climate change, and others.