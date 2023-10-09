https://sputnikglobe.com/20231009/switzerland-offers-to-mediate-between-israel-hamas-1114050919.html

Switzerland Offers to Mediate Between Israel, Hamas

Bern said it was convinced that only a two-state solution, negotiated by both parties in accordance with international law, could lead to a lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

Bern said it was convinced that only a two-state solution, negotiated by both parties in accordance with international law, could lead to a lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians. Federal Councilor Ignazio Cassis met on Monday with the Israeli ambassador and the representative of the Palestinian Authority in Bern to take stock of the situation. The alpine nation will set up a task force to deal with the legal, consular, humanitarian, security and communication issues resulting from the conflict. There are some 28,000 Swiss nationals and their family members in Israel and the Israel-occupied Palestinian territories. Switzerland criticized the Hamas attack on Israel on Saturday. It called for the immediate release of hostages taken by Hamas and a prompt end to fighting, which is estimated to have killed hundreds of Israelis and Palestinians.

