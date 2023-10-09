https://sputnikglobe.com/20231009/tightening-of-gaza-blockade-will-make-already-very-bad-situation-far-worse-1114052406.html

Tightening of Gaza Blockade Will Make Already Very Bad Situation ‘Far Worse’

On Monday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza strip, including of food, gas and electricity supplies.

"Gaza has been under a severe blockade for the past 16 years with high levels of poverty, with dependence on UN agencies, including UNRWA, which is the UN agency for Palestine refugees," Touma said. "So, any tightening of the blockade is going to make things that are very, very bad, far, far worse, including for civilians, among them many women and children." Earlier on Monday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza strip, including of food, gas and electricity supplies. Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz said he had ordered an immediate stoppage of the water supply to the Palestinian enclave. Touma pointed out that during the 16-year blockade of Gaza, Palestinians living there could not leave. On Saturday, Hamas launched surprise large-scale attacks against Israel from the Gaza strip, prompting Israel to invoke Article 40 of its Basic Law for the country to enter a state of war. The Israeli and Palestinian authorities have so far reported hundreds of dead and thousands of injured as a result of the escalation in fighting.

