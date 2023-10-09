https://sputnikglobe.com/20231009/turkiyes-erdogan-warns-israel-against-further-denying-statehood-to-palestinians-1114051751.html
Turkiye's Erdogan Warns Israel Against Further Denying Statehood to Palestinians
Turkiye's Erdogan Warns Israel Against Further Denying Statehood to Palestinians
The Turkish president criticized the international community for failing to deliver on the promises it had made to Palestinians. Erdogan also urged Isaac Herzog to work toward the immediate restoration of peace in the region.
2023-10-09T21:52+0000
2023-10-09T21:52+0000
2023-10-09T21:52+0000
world
israel-hamas conflict
turkiye
recep tayyip erdogan
palestine
palestine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/01/1113844013_0:0:3073:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_d6776fbd1e77037f87f3f7938d5d744f.jpg
"We believe that there will be no peace in the region without the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state within the pre-1967 borders and with Jerusalem as its capital. Obviously, the problem in the region cannot be solved by constantly oppressing Palestinians and seizing their homes and land," he said after a cabinet meeting in Ankara. The Turkish president criticized the international community for failing to deliver on the promises it had made to Palestinians. Separately, Erdogan urged his Israeli counterpart, Isaac Herzog, to work toward the immediate restoration of peace in the region. Erdogan said during the phone call with Herzog that Turkiye was committed to ensuring a lasting peace and ending worrying conflicts in the Middle East. Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on Saturday, prompting retaliation from Israel against the Palestinian exclave, home to more than 2 million. Israel officially declared a state of war and ordered a full blockade of the Gaza Strip, stopping supplies of water, food, electricity and fuel.
turkiye
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/01/1113844013_71:0:2800:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b10135845c0e1ebc2291bc0b65bdc2d3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
palestine, israel, turkiye, president erdogan, recep tayyip erdogan, israel-hamas conflict
palestine, israel, turkiye, president erdogan, recep tayyip erdogan, israel-hamas conflict
Turkiye's Erdogan Warns Israel Against Further Denying Statehood to Palestinians
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Israel in a speech on Monday that it would never see peace in the region if it continued to deny statehood to Palestinians.
"We believe that there will be no peace in the region without the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state within the pre-1967 borders and with Jerusalem as its capital. Obviously, the problem in the region cannot be solved by constantly oppressing Palestinians and seizing their homes and land," he said after a cabinet meeting in Ankara.
The Turkish president criticized the international community for failing to deliver on the promises it had made to Palestinians. Separately, Erdogan urged his Israeli counterpart, Isaac Herzog, to work toward the immediate restoration of peace in the region.
"Underscoring that any step, in which the people of Gaza will get harm as a whole without any discrimination, will further increase the sufferings and the spiral of violence in the region, President Erdogan said all should act with commonsense," Erdogan was quoted as saying by the presidency.
Erdogan said during the phone call with Herzog that Turkiye was committed to ensuring a lasting peace and ending worrying conflicts in the Middle East.
Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on Saturday, prompting retaliation from Israel against the Palestinian exclave, home to more than 2 million. Israel officially declared a state of war and ordered a full blockade of the Gaza Strip, stopping supplies of water, food, electricity and fuel.