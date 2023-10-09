https://sputnikglobe.com/20231009/turkiyes-erdogan-warns-israel-against-further-denying-statehood-to-palestinians-1114051751.html

Turkiye's Erdogan Warns Israel Against Further Denying Statehood to Palestinians

Turkiye's Erdogan Warns Israel Against Further Denying Statehood to Palestinians

The Turkish president criticized the international community for failing to deliver on the promises it had made to Palestinians. Erdogan also urged Isaac Herzog to work toward the immediate restoration of peace in the region.

2023-10-09T21:52+0000

2023-10-09T21:52+0000

2023-10-09T21:52+0000

world

israel-hamas conflict

turkiye

recep tayyip erdogan

palestine

palestine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/01/1113844013_0:0:3073:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_d6776fbd1e77037f87f3f7938d5d744f.jpg

"We believe that there will be no peace in the region without the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state within the pre-1967 borders and with Jerusalem as its capital. Obviously, the problem in the region cannot be solved by constantly oppressing Palestinians and seizing their homes and land," he said after a cabinet meeting in Ankara. The Turkish president criticized the international community for failing to deliver on the promises it had made to Palestinians. Separately, Erdogan urged his Israeli counterpart, Isaac Herzog, to work toward the immediate restoration of peace in the region. Erdogan said during the phone call with Herzog that Turkiye was committed to ensuring a lasting peace and ending worrying conflicts in the Middle East. Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on Saturday, prompting retaliation from Israel against the Palestinian exclave, home to more than 2 million. Israel officially declared a state of war and ordered a full blockade of the Gaza Strip, stopping supplies of water, food, electricity and fuel.

turkiye

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

palestine, israel, turkiye, president erdogan, recep tayyip erdogan, israel-hamas conflict