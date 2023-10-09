International
UN Security Council Does Not Adopt Statement on Israel-Palestine Conflict
UN Security Council Does Not Adopt Statement on Israel-Palestine Conflict
The UN Security Council did not adopt any statement on the recent escalation of tensions between Palestine and Israel, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told reporters on Sunday.
Permanent Representative of Malta to the UN Vanessa Frazier, in turn, said that none of the states proposed a draft statement. At the same time, she noted that all members of the Security Council condemned the Hamas attack on Israel. UAE Permanent Representative to the UN Lana Zaki Nusseibeh added that UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland made a report on the situation in the conflict zone. Israel was hit by an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip on Saturday morning. The Israeli army said Hamas fired more than 3,000 rockets, adding that dozens of Hamas troops infiltrated border areas in southern Israel. The Israeli military has since sent troops to the southern territories to reconquer them from the Palestinian forces and has started conducting strikes at Hamas' positions in Gaza. The Israeli government announced on Sunday that it had invoked Article 40 of the Basic Law, which means the country officially entered a state of war. Both sides report hundreds of dead and thousands of injured as a result of the escalation of the conflict.
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The UN Security Council did not adopt any statement on the recent escalation of tensions between Palestine and Israel, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told reporters on Sunday.
Permanent Representative of Malta to the UN Vanessa Frazier, in turn, said that none of the states proposed a draft statement. At the same time, she noted that all members of the Security Council condemned the Hamas attack on Israel.
UAE Permanent Representative to the UN Lana Zaki Nusseibeh added that UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland made a report on the situation in the conflict zone.
Israel was hit by an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip on Saturday morning. The Israeli army said Hamas fired more than 3,000 rockets, adding that dozens of Hamas troops infiltrated border areas in southern Israel. The Israeli military has since sent troops to the southern territories to reconquer them from the Palestinian forces and has started conducting strikes at Hamas' positions in Gaza. The Israeli government announced on Sunday that it had invoked Article 40 of the Basic Law, which means the country officially entered a state of war.
Both sides report hundreds of dead and thousands of injured as a result of the escalation of the conflict.
