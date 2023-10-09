https://sputnikglobe.com/20231009/us-army-chief-says-need-support-from-congress-to-help-israel-ukraine-simultaneously-1114048502.html

US Army Chief Says Need Support From Congress to Help Israel, Ukraine Simultaneously

The US military will need additional support from Congress to be able to provide security assistance to Ukraine and Israel at the same time, US Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said on Monday.

"One thing that is really important in terms of munitions in particular and our ability to support both potentially the Israelis and the Ukrainian simultaneously is additional funding from Congress to be able to increase our capacity [...] and then to also pay for the munitions themselves," Wormuth said during a press conference. The army chief expressed hope that they will soon get the backing needed from Congress. On Sunday, the United States announced it was providing Israel with security assistance that will begin arriving in the coming days. US lawmakers also hope to immediately approve legislation to provide further security assistance to Israel, including to replenish its Iron Dome air defense system, but there is concern that the lack of a House speaker may delay that process. The House of Representatives cannot engage in normal business until a new House speaker is elected. Last week, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was voted out of the job in a historic first.

