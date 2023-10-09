https://sputnikglobe.com/20231009/us-carrier-strike-group-will-reach-eastern-mediterranean-very-soon--1114051270.html

US Carrier Strike Group Will Reach Eastern Mediterranean 'Very Soon'

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced that the US is deploying the Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean to bolster US regional deterrence efforts in response to the Hamas attacks on Israel.

On Sunday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced that the United States is deploying the Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean to bolster US regional deterrence efforts in response to the Hamas attacks on Israel. The strike group includes the US Navy aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford, the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser Normandy and the Arleigh-Burke class guided missile destroyers Thomas Hudner, Ramage, Carney and Roosevelt.

