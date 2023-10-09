https://sputnikglobe.com/20231009/watch-russian-strike-hammer-ukrainian-fortification--1114031597.html

Watch Russian Strike Hammer Ukrainian Fortification

After over four months of counteroffensive attempt, Ukraine failed to achieve any meaningful goals on the battlefield and suffered tremendous losses.

Sputnik has obtained footage showing Russia's military decimating a building that served as a hub for Ukrainian militants outside Donetsk. The destruction of the foothold thwarted another counterattack by the enemy.The Kiev regime launched its counteroffensive more than four months ago. The effort was endlessly touted by Ukrainian politicians, who promised to turn the tide on the battlefield with the help of Western military equipment. Nonetheless, the ill-trained Ukrainian recruits came up against Russia's solid defenses and well-laid minefields, suffering tremendous losses in manpower and equipment.

