'Extremely Dangerous' Hurricane Lidia Bumped Up to Category 4 Storm Ahead of Mexico Landfall

The NOAA released a hurricane advisory at noon on Tuesday. The Category 3 hurricane, named Lidia, strengthened Tuesday afternoon, bringing with it strong winds and heavy rains which could trigger mudslides and flooding.

Hurricane Lidia intensified into a Category 4 cyclone late Tuesday as it barreled toward Mexico, bringing with it strong winds and heavy rains forecasted to possibly trigger mudslides and severe flooding. An updated advisory issued by the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) detailed that Lidia had strengthened into "an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane.""Recent satellite data indicate that Lidia has continued to rapidly strengthen and has estimated maximum winds near 140 mph (220 km/h)," the alert reveals, warning that additional strengthening is possible before the storm makes landfall later Tuesday.Lidia is currently on a path to make landfall near the coastal resort of Mexico's Puerto Vallarta, a beach town located in the state of Jalisco, on the Bahia de Banderas. Authorities in the area have already canceled classes due to the forecasted weather.At present, the NHC listed Lidia as being located about 115 miles (185 kilometers) southwest of Puerto Vallarta, and moving at a pace of 16 mph. The center has issued a hurricane warning alert for Las Islas Marias, and the areas located from Manzanillo to El Roblito, whereas a tropical storm warning was implemented to site from El Roblito to Mazatlan, and Punta San Telmo to Manzanillo.According to the center, a hurricane warning “means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 6 to 12 hours” and therefore, “preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.”Lidia is also expected to bring totals of 4 to 8 inches of rain across western Mexico in the states of: Nayarit, the southern region of Sinaloa, and some coastal parts of Jalisco. The NHC warns rains will likely produce flash and urban flooding, as well as possible mudslides in areas with higher terrain near the coast.The hurricane will also cause storm surges along the coastline, with large, dangerous waves and coastal flooding as well as surf swells that may cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. These swells will affect the west coast of Mexico as well as the Baja California peninsula over the next few days.Hurricane Roslyn, a Category 4 storm, made landfall in Nayarit in late October of last year. Roslyn caused the direct deaths of at least three people in that state.Earlier this year, the US State Department urged American travelers to “reconsider” visiting the beach and tourist hub of Puerto Vallarta due to “violent crime and gang activity” that saw a spike in reportings.

