Gas futures in Europe increased by 6%, exceeding $500 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since August 22, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange on Tuesday.
November futures on the TTF index — Europe's largest hub — opened at $487.8 per 1,000 cubic meters (+2.2%). As of 06:24 GMT, they were trading at $507.7 (+6.4%).The reason behind the price surge apparently stems from investors’ expectations of a supply-side shock caused by strikes at LNG facilities in Australia.On September, workers of Chevron LNG plant began industrial action, demanding raise in wages. Strikes occurred on Gorgon and Wheatstone plants, which contributed roughly 7% to global LNG supplies last year.
Gas Futures in Europe Up by 6%, Topping $500 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

06:59 GMT 10.10.2023
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev / Go to the mediabankJSC Saint-Petersburg Exchange celebrates 25th anniversary on January 31
JSC Saint-Petersburg Exchange celebrates 25th anniversary on January 31 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2023
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev
/
Go to the mediabank
