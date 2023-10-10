https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/gas-futures-in-europe-up-by-6-topping-500-per-1000-cubic-meters-1114056747.html

Gas Futures in Europe Up by 6%, Topping $500 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

Gas Futures in Europe Up by 6%, Topping $500 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

Gas futures in Europe increased by 6%, exceeding $500 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since August 22, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange on Tuesday.

2023-10-10T06:59+0000

2023-10-10T06:59+0000

2023-10-10T06:59+0000

economy

gas

gas prices

futures market

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103966/87/1039668777_0:193:2955:1855_1920x0_80_0_0_30b76ac3b0f291724352e07ee74f368d.jpg

November futures on the TTF index — Europe's largest hub — opened at $487.8 per 1,000 cubic meters (+2.2%). As of 06:24 GMT, they were trading at $507.7 (+6.4%).The reason behind the price surge apparently stems from investors’ expectations of a supply-side shock caused by strikes at LNG facilities in Australia.On September, workers of Chevron LNG plant began industrial action, demanding raise in wages. Strikes occurred on Gorgon and Wheatstone plants, which contributed roughly 7% to global LNG supplies last year.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gas prices, gas futures, gas, commodity exchange