https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/gas-futures-in-europe-up-by-6-topping-500-per-1000-cubic-meters-1114056747.html
Gas Futures in Europe Up by 6%, Topping $500 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters
Gas Futures in Europe Up by 6%, Topping $500 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters
Gas futures in Europe increased by 6%, exceeding $500 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since August 22, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange on Tuesday.
2023-10-10T06:59+0000
2023-10-10T06:59+0000
2023-10-10T06:59+0000
economy
gas
gas prices
futures market
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103966/87/1039668777_0:193:2955:1855_1920x0_80_0_0_30b76ac3b0f291724352e07ee74f368d.jpg
November futures on the TTF index — Europe's largest hub — opened at $487.8 per 1,000 cubic meters (+2.2%). As of 06:24 GMT, they were trading at $507.7 (+6.4%).The reason behind the price surge apparently stems from investors’ expectations of a supply-side shock caused by strikes at LNG facilities in Australia.On September, workers of Chevron LNG plant began industrial action, demanding raise in wages. Strikes occurred on Gorgon and Wheatstone plants, which contributed roughly 7% to global LNG supplies last year.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103966/87/1039668777_113:0:2842:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_208ea4fd4f82ed8ddb63160c3f58dc70.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
gas prices, gas futures, gas, commodity exchange
gas prices, gas futures, gas, commodity exchange
Gas Futures in Europe Up by 6%, Topping $500 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gas futures in Europe increased by 6%, exceeding $500 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since August 22, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange on Tuesday.
November futures on the TTF index — Europe's largest hub — opened at $487.8 per 1,000 cubic meters (+2.2%). As of 06:24 GMT, they were trading at $507.7 (+6.4%).
The reason behind the price surge apparently stems from investors’ expectations of a supply-side shock caused by strikes at LNG facilities in Australia.
On September, workers of Chevron LNG plant began industrial action, demanding raise in wages. Strikes occurred on Gorgon and Wheatstone plants, which contributed roughly 7% to global LNG supplies last year.