https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/hamas-attacks-might-be-attempt-to-disrupt-saudi-israel-normalization-talks-says-ex-us-official-1114054166.html

Hamas Attacks Might Be Attempt to Disrupt Saudi-Israel Normalization Talks, Says Ex-US Official

Hamas Attacks Might Be Attempt to Disrupt Saudi-Israel Normalization Talks, Says Ex-US Official

Kirby said it is too early to tell what impact the Israel-Hamas conflict will have on normalization talks between Israel and Saudi Arabia, but noted that the process is still ongoing.

2023-10-10T03:19+0000

2023-10-10T03:19+0000

2023-10-10T03:19+0000

world

israel-hamas conflict

israel

saudi arabia

iran

palestine

ivan eland

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101766/90/1017669043_0:788:2202:2027_1920x0_80_0_0_2c2c5741b008aaf685c781643604352c.jpg

On Monday, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said it is too early to tell what impact the Israel-Hamas conflict will have on normalization talks between Israel and Saudi Arabia, but noted that the process is still ongoing. Kirby also mentioned that the United States has seen no hard evidence indicating Iran was involved in the Hamas attacks over the weekend. However, Eland believes Iran may have had a role in either planning, advising, equipping, or assisting in the training for the attack. According to Eland, the conflict between Israel and Hamas could escalate regionally, but Syria is too weak from its civil war and Iran is also unstable. Eland expects aid to Ukraine will probably continue but at a reduced level as the United States pivots its attention monetarily to Israel's security needs. US Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said the US military will need additional support from Congress to be able to provide security assistance to Ukraine and Israel simultaneously. On Saturday, Hamas launched a surprise large-scale attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel to declare a state of war. The Israeli and Palestinian authorities have reported hundreds of dead and thousands of injured as a result of the escalation in fighting.

israel

saudi arabia

iran

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

saudi-israel normalization talks, israel-hamas conflict, politics, ivan eland, palestine, iran