https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/kremlin-says-no-exact-dates-for-visit-of-abbas-to-russia-yet-1114060985.html

Kremlin Says No Exact Dates for Visit of Abbas to Russia Yet

Kremlin Says No Exact Dates for Visit of Abbas to Russia Yet

There are no exact dates of the visit of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to Russia yet, they will be agreed upon via diplomatic channels, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

2023-10-10T10:31+0000

2023-10-10T10:31+0000

2023-10-10T10:31+0000

world

russia

vladimir putin

mahmoud abbas

palestine

israel-hamas conflict

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0b/17/1090954509_0:0:2837:1595_1920x0_80_0_0_0e25fe6c9f239d0211855ffc4d0f43c2.jpg

"No, there are no dates yet. Exact dates can be agreed upon through diplomatic channels. We have nothing to say about this yet," Peskov told reporters, adding that the visit was planned in advance. Information about the visit to Russia will be available after everything is definitively determined, the official said, noting that Russia continues its contacts with Palestine.Peskov added that Russia has ties with Palestinians that go way back, but also maintains relations with Israel, where many Russian citizens live.“Of course, we have long-standing historical ties with the Palestinians, and we continue our contacts. Indeed, we are talking about different things, including at a high level. But at the same time, we also have our relations with the state of Israel, with which we also have a lot in common. First of all, there are a large number of our citizens who live in this country. Therefore, in this case, we maintain relations with both sides of this conflict," Peskov told reporters, when asked about Russia's stance. .

russia

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia palestine, russia israel, russia middle east crisis, russia ties in the middle east