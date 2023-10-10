https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/lavrov-says-un-charter-should-become-foundation-for-new-world-order-1114058446.html

Lavrov Says UN Charter Should Become Foundation for New World Order

Lavrov Says UN Charter Should Become Foundation for New World Order

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A new world order should be based on a solid foundation, namely principles of the UN Charter, as most countries across the globe want to exist in conditions of multipolarity, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

2023-10-10T09:09+0000

2023-10-10T09:09+0000

2023-10-10T09:09+0000

world

russia

sergey lavrov

the united nations (un)

brics

west

russia-nato showdown

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/03/1107981842_0:177:3015:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_6cb8c2715cfac9b47e598e85c42b7104.jpg

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A new world order should be based on a solid foundation, namely principles of the UN Charter, as most countries across the globe want to exist in conditions of multipolarity, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday."There is a foundation for building a new world, and it is solid — this is the UN Charter. The main thing now is to prevent its destruction as a result of opportunistic selective juggling of statutory principles, to achieve their implementation in their entirety and interconnection with all countries," Lavrov said in his article. Only if international law is observed, "will humanity have a chance to overcome the harmful legacy of the unipolar era," the Russian foreign minister stated, adding that preparations for the UN Summit of the Future planned for 2024 would show how everyone was realizing their own as well as collective responsibility for the destiny of this world. The top Russian diplomat also said that responsibility for the current crisis in international relations lies with Western powers, which are pursuing an "aggressive and self-serving" policy. "It is necessary to ensure that the spirit of multipolarity enshrined in the UN Charter is realized. An increasing number of countries of the global majority are seeking to strengthen their sovereignty and defend national interests, traditions, culture and way of life. They do not want to live under anyone's dictation, they want to be friends and trade with each other and with the rest of the world only on equal terms and for mutual benefit, within the framework of an objectively emerging multipolar architecture," Lavrov said. Lavrov lambasted the US-led West for “arbitrary imposing itself as the master of humanity's fate," while ignoring the legacy of “the UN's founding fathers.” He added that Western countries use the UN Charter at random, and only when it serves their geopolitical interests.The enlargement of BRICS, the growing influence of various regional organizations and the possible UN reform supported by many countries fully correspond with this trend, the Russian foreign minister stressed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231006/putin-and-the-magic-multipolar-mountain-a-valdai-chronicle---pepe-escobar-1113975618.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230929/pepe-escobar-russia-china-partnership-defangs-us-empire-1113794497.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230919/pepe-escobar-russia-north-korea-stage-strategic-coup-against-western-hegemony-1113489011.html

russia

west

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, russian foreign policy, sergey lavrov, global south, un charter, west hegemony