Putin Holds Meeting With Iraqi PM
Putin Holds Meeting With Iraqi PM
The talks will focus on cooperation in economy with emphasis on energy sector while recent escalation in the Middle East will receive due attention.
Sputnik comes to you live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani on Tuesday, October 10.This is the first time al-Sudani is visiting Russia. The talks between the two leaders will focus on economic cooperation, with an emphasis on the energy sector. The latest escalation of hostilities in the Middle East between Israel and the Palestinian movement of Hamas will receive due attention during their negotiations.
Putin Holds Meeting With Iraqi PM
Previously, Putin stressed that Russia and Iraq have maintained close ties for decades, with Moscow aiming to help Baghdad succeed in its socio-economic development.
Sputnik comes to you live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani on Tuesday, October 10.
This is the first time al-Sudani is visiting Russia.
The talks between the two leaders will focus on economic cooperation, with an emphasis on the energy sector. The latest escalation of hostilities in the Middle East between Israel and the Palestinian movement of Hamas will receive due attention during their negotiations.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!