https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/putin-holds-meeting-with-iraqi-pm--1114056260.html

Putin Holds Meeting With Iraqi PM

Putin Holds Meeting With Iraqi PM

The talks will focus on cooperation in economy with emphasis on energy sector while recent escalation in the Middle East will receive due attention.

2023-10-10T11:56+0000

2023-10-10T11:56+0000

2023-10-10T11:56+0000

russia

vladimir putin

iraq

russian economy under sanctions

israel-hamas conflict

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0c/1113301249_0:178:3009:1871_1920x0_80_0_0_4043b768d95af7abc0c837a022f36579.jpg

Sputnik comes to you live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani on Tuesday, October 10.This is the first time al-Sudani is visiting Russia. The talks between the two leaders will focus on economic cooperation, with an emphasis on the energy sector. The latest escalation of hostilities in the Middle East between Israel and the Palestinian movement of Hamas will receive due attention during their negotiations.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

iraq

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Putin holds bilateral meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Sudani Putin holds bilateral meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Sudani 2023-10-10T11:56+0000 true PT10M56S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, vladimir putin, putin sudani, putin iraq, putin gaza crisis